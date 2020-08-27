A martial arts instructor was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty to rape and other charges, the district attorney announced Tuesday.
Hector Quinchi, 37, had repeated sexual contact with an underage victim between August and October 2019 in the tae kwon do studio where he taught.
In July, he pleaded guilty to rape in the first degree and endangering the welfare of a child. The seven-year sentence will be followed by 10 years of post-release supervision and Quinchi will have to register as a sex offender after his release.
According to the charges, Quinchi taught at Hugo’s Tae Kwon Do Studio on Skillman Avenue in Sunnyside where the 12-year-old took karate lessons.
On multiple occasions in August 2019, the defendant had sexual contact with the victim. He touched her intimately, kissed her and, in October 2019, had sexual intercourse with her. Quinchi turned himself in to police after learning the 12-year-old told her parents about the abuse. The investigation was conducted by Det. Daniel Schmidt of the NYPD’s Queens Special Victims Unit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.