Queens World Film Festival honors Elmhurst medical heroes

If the fight against Covid-19 has been a battlefield, NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst was the trenches where the fight was fought room by room, patient by patient and hour by hour.
On Monday, organizers of the Queens World Film Festival, which kicks of its 11-day event next month, chose National Nurses Week to stop by the hospital and pay tribute to the infantry that held the line in Queens during those first dire months.
The hospital’s staff was the winner of the festival’s annual Spirit of Queens Award.
Katha and Preston Cato, the executive director and artistic director of the festival, respectively, presented hospital officials with a plaque that this year was designed to resemble an EKG readout.
Hospital employees and volunteers in their scrubs posed for photos on a red carpet.
Along with elected officials, special guests included the family of Edgar Calvache, who thanked the staff for their struggle and their caring over nearly six months before Calvache lost his fight last October.
This year’s festival runs from June 23 to July 3, and features nearly 200 films from 33 countries — including 28 from Queens.
Katha Cato also announced that staffers at the Hospital will be provided with steeply discounted all-access passes for the festival, and that one-third of the money raised from the passes will go directly back to the hospital.
(0) comments
