The life and career of Frank Zappa is covered in the documentary “Zappa,” a film available through the Museum of the Moving Image’s online series.
Filmmaker Alex Winter, best known for his role in “Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” and his team went through more than a thousand hours of unseen archival footage found in Zappa’s personal vault. The film features appearances from Zappa’s widow and several musical collaborators, to explore the rock, pop and jazz artist.
Winter discovered Zappa when the musician performed on Saturday Night Live.
“It was clear he was not only a great musical artist but also a humorist and a political figure,” Winter said in an email. “Zappa had a towering cultural presence for my generation.”
The filmmaker spent six years of the documentary, including two years just preserving work to save endangered material in the vault. “Crafting a film almost entirely out of archival material is difficult and in this case we had an enormous amount of media,” Winter said. “The upside is that we spent years poring over an embarrassment of riches in terms of gorgeous film and video archival footage. Every day was like striking gold.”
Following the feature, audiences will watch previously unseen footage from the vault, including backstage footage of the band and a live performance from 1974.
Viewers can visit bit.ly/3mCEOhL. Tickets are $12 or $10 for MoMI members.
After unlocking the video, viewers will have 30 days to start watching. Once started, the viewer will have 72 hours to finish.
In Alexander Nanau’s “Collective” journalists uncover healthcare fraud in the wake of a deadly nightclub fire in Romania.
Twenty-seven people were killed in the 2015 fire, with 180 more injured. Officials reassured the public that surviving victims would receive the best treatment from health facilities but 37 burn victims died over the following months. Investigative journalists uncover corruption and fraud in the political and medical spheres.
Viewers can visit bit.ly/38s7yF9. Tickets are $12 or $10 for MoMi members.
David Osit’s “Mayor,” takes a look at Musa Hadid, the Christian mayor of Ramallah, Palestine, whose goal is to end the occupation of the Palestinian territories. A pre-recorded conversation with Osit and filmmaker Steve James in included.
Viewers can visit bit.ly/2KuweVh. Tickets are $10 or $8 for MoMI members.
“Finding Yingying” follows the loved ones of Yingying Zhang trying to unravel the mystery of her disappearance and seek justice in unfamiliar land. A young scholar, she came to the United States to conduct scientific research before disappearing, the victim of a kidnapping and murder. A pre-recorded Q&A with director Jiayan Shi is included as part of the ticket.
Viewers can visit bit.ly/38sUn6L. Tickets are $12 or $10 for MoMI members.
“Yalda, A Night for Forgiveness,” is a satire about a condemned woman, Maryam, seeking forgiveness from her victim’s wife, Mona, on a live television show. Granting forgiveness will save Maryam and the show’s sponsors will reward Mona. If the plea is denied, Maryam will be executed.
Viewers can visit bit.ly/3mLqjZ4. Tickets are $10 or $8 for MoMI members.
