A young musician will be throwing it way back in Douglaston next week.
The Tuesday Morning Music Club of Douglaston will host the winner of its 2022 Young Artist Competition, flutist Jonah Murphy, for a free concert on Jan. 24. Murphy’s genre of choice is classical music.
“I’ve always been drawn toward classical music,” he said. “My parents would play classical music on the radio all the time when I was a kid, so it’s sort of what I grew up with.”
Murphy was the unanimous choice, out of four finalists, for the club’s young artist award, which included a $1,500 prize and the chance to perform Tuesday’s program.
“We want new, young musicians,” club Publicity Chair Stephanie Branta said. “We want to attract those younger musicians, and a younger audience too, so that classical music goes on as it should.
“By encouraging, and offering them some kind of a stipend for doing this, we get to feature young musicians and, of course, it’s on their résumé. It benefits everybody.”
Just 23 years old, Murphy graduated from the Manhattan School of Music with a bachelor’s degree last spring and is now pursuing a master’s degree at the institution.
His Tuesday morning program will include works from J.S. Bach, C.P.E. Bach and longtime club member and composer James Cohn, who passed away in 2021.
The offerings will provide something of a journey through time of his chosen medium, dating back to J.S. Bach’s piece “Partita for solo flute,” written in the 1720s.
“It’s a really great chance to see how sometimes just one really great work can have influences beyond simply the pages of that one work,” Murphy said.
“The other pieces were all written for their own reasons, so it wasn’t that [J.S. Bach’s piece] inspired them, but I think you could find influences from that piece in all of the others, which is really cool because one of them was written in 2022. You have 300 years of influence from this one work, extending basically up to the present,” he added.
His influences are more modern, though, as he cites New York Philharmonic Principal Flute Robert Langevin and English flutist Michael Cox, along with his teacher at the Manhattan School of Music, Michael Parloff.
“His tone just has this beautiful, ethereal quality that I often try to conjure,” he said of Langevin.
“The amount that he can do with the instrument, in terms of just tone color and dynamic range, is just astounding,” he added of Cox.
Parloff’s role is to help Murphy fine tune his technique and play with a more “vocal style.” That style consists of trusting the instrument more, not blowing as much air into it and trying to force a sound.
Murphy also composes, and took it upon himself one summer in his youth to start to learn the craft. After breaking his arm in 2012, he was left unable to play his instrument for an extended period of time. To pass the time, he enrolled in an online composing course, before trying his hand at a time-crunched “write your own piece” program shortly thereafter.
“It basically gave me three weeks to write a piece of music, start to finish, and then it gets performed, which is a crazy short turnaround,” he said. “I went and I did it in three weeks, and was writing right up until the night before everything was due.
“It was a really terrifying but really great experience, and from there I just kind of caught the bug.”
While he has written solo pieces for himself in the past, Murphy says his preference is to write for ensembles, with a focus right now on vocal compositions.
Branta, who has never seen the mutlitalented musician perform in person, says she is looking forward to Tuesday’s performance. The club holds performances by members and invited guests on the fourth Tuesday of each month from October to May, taking a break in December. Next month’s performance will feature a group of pianists.
Tuesday’s performance starts at 11 a.m. It will be held at the Community Church of Douglaston, located at 39-50 Douglaston Pkwy.
