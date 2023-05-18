The Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria always makes a splash with its annual “See It Big” film series.
And there’s no way to make it any bigger than this year’s lineup dedicated to summer blockbusters, dating back to when they were invented in the 1970s.
The promo on the museum’s website, movingimage.us, says it all:
“Kick back in the air conditioning and enjoy these summer movies the way they were meant to be seen.”
The series began May 5. “Jaws” (1975), the original “Star Wars” trilogy (1977-83) and “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) headline the A-list offerings.
Edo Choi, MoMI’s associate curator of film, programmed the series alongside Curator of Film Eric Hynes and co-editors Michael Koresky and Jeff Reichert of MoMI’s “Reverse Shot” magazine
“We researched the summer movies from each year going back to the 1973 release of “American Graffiti” which we judged to be the historical, as opposed to the mythic (“Jaws”), beginning of the summer movie phenomenon,” Choi told the Chronicle in an email. “We then tried to achieve a selection that had a good mix of mainstream blockbusters, genre films and arthouse hits.”
Choi said “American Graffiti” was not available because the studio is planning a theatrical release around the film’s 50th anniversary. But he did receive a nice consolation prize
“I’m particularly excited that we managed to arrange the loan of a 35mm print of Brian De Palma’s “Blow Out” (1981),” he said. “The digital format (DCP) has more commonly circulated in recent years and this is certainly one to ‘See Big.’”
Movies remaining on the schedule include:
• “The Omen” on May 21 at 5 p.m.
• “Star Wars” on May 26 at 3 p.m.; July 9 at 12:30 p.m.; July 8 at 1 p.m.; and May 27 at 3 p.m.;
• “The Rescuers” (animated, 1977) on May 27 at 1 p.m.; May 28 at 12:30 p.m.; June 3 at 1 p.m. and June 4 at 1 p.m.;
• “Blow Out” on May 27 at 5:30 p.m. and June 4 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Jaws” on May 20 at 1 p.m. and May 28 at 2:30 p.m.;
• ”Back to the Future” (1985) on June 9 at 7 p.m. and June 10 at 3 p.m.;
• “Beat Street” (1984) on June 18 at 3:30 p.m. and June 19 at 4 p.m.;
• “ET the Extra-Terrestrial on June 23 at 7 p.m.; July 1 at 3 p.m. and June 25 at 3 p.m.;
• “The Green Ray (Le Rayon Vert)” (subtitles, 1986) on June 24 at 3 p.m. and June 25 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (animated, 1988) on July 1 at 12:45 p.m.; July 2 at 1 p.m. and July 7 at 3 p.m.;
• “An American Werewolf in London” (1981) on July 2 at 3:15 p.m. and July 7 at 7 p.m.;
• “The Empire Strikes Back” on July 8 at 3:30 p.m. and July 9 at 3 p.m.;
• “Return of the Jedi” on July 8 at 6 p.m. and July 9 at 5:30 p.m.’
• “Purple Rain” (1984) on July 14 at 7 p.m. and July 15 at 5 p.m.;
• “Pee-wee’s Big Adventure” (1985) on July 15 at 1 p.m.; July 21 at 3 p.m.; and July 16 at 1 p.m.;
• “Fast Times at Ridgemont High“ (1982) on July 15 at 3 p.m. and July 16 at 5:30 p.m.;
• “Do the Right Thing” (1989) on July 16 at 3 p.m. and July 23 at 3:15 p.m.;
• “Body Heat” (1981) on July 21 at 7 p.m. and July 22 at 3:30 p.m.;
• “La Bamba”(1987) on July 22 at 1 p.m.; July 23 at 1 p.m.; and July 28 at 3 p.m.; and
• “Chocolat” (1988) on July 22 at 6 p.m. and July 23 at 5:45 p.m.
The museum is located at 36-01 35 Ave. in Astoria. Tickets are $15; $11 for seniors and students; and $9 for ages 3 to 7. MoMI members receive discounts.
