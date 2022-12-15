If you’ve made a list, checked it twice, and realized that you’re still missing some gifts as Christmas is fast-approaching, here are some useful, trendy and classic ideas sure to bring smiles that can be here in time for the festivities, all for under $50 from Amazon.
As the cold sets in and we await more snowfall, spread some warmth among your loved ones with touch-screen gloves from Moshi for $29.95 on Amazon, which feature 10-finger conductivity instead of limited pointer finger and thumb patches. A cool rubber pattern allows for increased grip and the fleece lining is extra comfy. Or, make sure commuters and those who spend lots of time outdoors are toasty with a rechargeable portable pocket heater from Ocoopa for $27.99.
A practical gift for the one who is always connected is a wireless, three-in-one charger for an iPhone, Apple watch and AirPods for $39.99 from Waitiee, expensive gadgets not included — leave those for Santa.
Give the gift of cleansing goo that rids gunk from car interiors, keyboards and more. For around $6 from Pulidiki on Amazon, the cleaning gel can be used to get dust out of any little cracks.
For younger generations, believe it or not, disposable cameras are back in — yep, the Kodak kind that drugstores do still, in fact, develop the photos for. You can find them for around $26.
Another classic item that could make a great gift is a waffle iron, but a mini version from Amazon brand Dash for just $12.99 adds a unique spin with fun colors and patterns such as snowmen and skulls.
Boba, or bubble, tea is all the rage but instead of trekking out to get some of the tapioca pearl beverage, try a fun at-home project by making it. Amazon sells boba tea kits like one from Locca for $43.50 that has the ingredients to make at least 24 servings. It includes three real loose-leaf tea flavors, one large bag of easy-to-cook boba, eight boba straws and recipe cards.
A fun gift for the whole family to be used during a winter break game night is the hit card game Taco vs Burrito, which was created by a 7-year-old boy and soared on the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter. The game is sure to bring the laughs and is surprisingly strategic, as players draw cards that add an ingredient to a taco or burrito, add tummy aches that reduce the value of a meal or hot sauce that increases value! It was on sale for $15.98 at the time of publishing.
After that, family game night is complete with Wordle the Party Game, inspired by The New York Times-owned daily challenge that launched this year. Players take turns writing down a secret five-letter word and the others try to guess it in the fewest tries. Buy it for $19.82 on Amazon.
And for the younger kids, which of them wouldn’t love building a fort? Now, they can leave the couch cushions intact and instead break out the CrazyForts! 69-piece buildable indoor and outdoor play set, which sells for $43.64. The project cultivates STEM skills as kids can think creatively and work together to construct a variety of differently shaped structures. Throw some sheets or blankets on top and they will be occupied for hours.
Another STEM toy available on Amazon is the coding and drawing robot Artie 3000, from Educational Insights, for $49.49. Kids create the code and the robot draws the lines on paper. It comes with preprogrammed designs so beginners can start coding right away. They plug in their own tablet or computer to Artie 3000 and follow step-by-step instructions to start programming in minutes.
Another kid-friendly gift guaranteed to bring some cheer are the Untamed Raptors by Fingerlings available on the WowWee store on Amazon. For just $14.99, the interactive, finger-gripping dinosaurs respond to sound, motion and touch. They roar, hiss, chomp and even pass gas! But don’t be scared — they come with a snooze feature.
To gift some homemade Queens treasures, check out the Astoria Holiday Market on Dec. 18 at the Bohemian Hall and Beer Garden where there will be art, jewelry, toys, chocolates, body care, handbags, clothing, stationery, scarves, hats and pottery for sale from area vendors.
