Works that keep Native American cultures alive

The latest attraction at the Kupferberg Holocaust Center on the campus of Queensborough Community College in Bayside is an exhibit on contemporary Native American art, which joins the center’s permanent exhibition on the World War II genocide.

Called “Survivance and Sovereignty on Turtle Island: Engaging with Contemporary Native American Art,” it remains on view through May 22.

The exhibition features the works of 16 indigenous artists from North America, all of whom challenge understandings of survival and cultural resistance within their communities both past and present.

According to Executive Director Laura Cohen, the center’s mission is to “use the lessons of the Holocaust to educate current and future generations about the ramifications of unbridled prejudice, racism, and stereotyping.”

Turtle Island is the name given to North America by the Anishinabek, Haudenosaunee and Lenape, some of the indigenous people of this region. In this creation story, the continent was formed as a great turtle raised her back out of the ocean.

The works on display are arranged in a single long, well-lit corridor and encompass photographs, acrylics on canvas, basketry, videos and other forms of expression.

Among the more unusual items is one created by Dennis RedMoon Darkeem. Entitled “Star is Here,” it is made up of metal, poles, rope, chain, a deer antler, wood, a hair pick and other items.

According to an artist’s statement, the sculpture refers to the Hebrew story of the 12 tribes of Israel and its connection to indigenous people in the Americas and the tribes of Gad and Reuben. It “represents the survival, the struggle and resilience of the children of the Star of David who are Still Here.”

It was a piece that caught the eye of Anthony Vancol, a graduate of QCC who returns to the college to view the ever-changing exhibits at the center. A resident of Queens Village, Vancol found the exhibit “significant when you find out Native Americans make up less than 1 percent of the population. It’s pretty disgraceful.”

He was particularly impressed with “Star is Here” thanks to its “accumulation of eclectic pieces in the form of a Star of David. It’s pretty rad.” He made special mention of the hair pick, which brought back memories.

“I used to carry a pick from time to time,” he said. “I used it as a symbol of my culture.”

Another attention-grabbing work is “Vermont Eugenics Dioramas: Two Backyards,” a piece inspired by a controversial practice that involves studying methods of improving genetic qualities by discouraging reproduction by persons with defects or undesirable traits. The 2010 piece by Judy Dow incorporates basketry and mixed media.

Dow indicates that the piece is dedicated to preserving her heritage by depicting untold stories through basket-making techniques passed down from her ancestors.

A description says Dow is “here to tell the untold story of my family in which 623 people were hunted and institutionalized.”

A very different style was employed by Gina Adams, who took a basketball and, using oil and encaustic on ceramic, turned it into “Honoring Modern 8,” created in 2015.

The piece is to honor the survivance of her modern and innovative ancestors. “Basketball is considered an extremely viable path to survival, both monetarily and physically,” she said. “I wanted to bring the game into these postcolonial issues.”

The word “survivance,” it should be pointed out, is a combination of two others: survival and resistance. Visitors are invited to share their thoughts as to what the word means to them personally by tucking their handwritten responses under a maze of strings that have been arranged on a “reflection wall,” a display with artistic merit all its own.

One guest’s note said it means “doing the impossible. How many people can say they went through a tramatic [sic] experience and say they survive and are at peace. It takes a lot of work physically and emotionally to deal with a tramatic [sic] experience.”

Another responded thusly: “I am survivance. I’m a mestizo. I’m an honor student. I run marathons. I wake up & kick ass every day. My ancestors conquered the Andes. I conquer the world.”

‘Survivance and Sovereignty on Turtle Island’

When: Through Fri., May 22

Where: Kupferberg Holocaust Center, Queensborough Community College, 222-05 56 Ave., Bayside

Entry: Free. (718) 281-5770, khc.qcc.cuny.edu