As Queens slowly recovers from the pandemic and its subsequent lockdowns and closings, Jackson Heights restaurant Espresso 77 has been opening its doors to local musicians and painters as a space where artists can express themselves. Among the live performances and art shows at the restaurant, one exhibit is a work of brotherly love.
Espresso 77 owner Afzal Hossain is displaying art by his brother, Anowar, a painter who works out of his studio in Woodside. On exhibit at the restaurant from April 1 until May 30, Anowar Hossain’s show, entitled “Abstract,” is a group of eight new paintings by the artist featuring vibrant colors and rectangular shapes.
For his audience to better understand his work, the artist has inserted the following statement into the exhibit: “(I am infusing) maximalist hues into minimalist frameworks. The contrast between the tones creates energy where the friction between colors is most intense.”
While 70 percent of the paintings on display are oil-based, the other 30 percent are a mixed media of oil and acrylic paints. Describing his process, Anowar says, “My canvases are cotton or linen. I use an acrylic primer that dries quickly. Once the acrylic paint dries, I use oil paint on top. I use high-quality canvases and paints, so the artwork lasts forever.”
The Hossain family is originally from Bangladesh. Anowar was the first in his family to venture to the United States when he landed in New York City in the early 1980s. While he was able to create and sell artwork in his native country, Anowar felt he could better hone his skills as an artist by studying and working abroad. Taking courses at the Art Students League of New York and at the School of Visual Arts, he also frequented museums in the city during his free time.
Initially, Anowar painted in a realistic, figurative style like some of the great master painters he was studying in the museums. Over time, his paintings have developed into more abstract and expressive pieces through his use of color and geometric shapes. Discussing his new artwork in greater detail, he explains, “I am painting in colors like dark blue on light blue and dark green on light green, but the small frame in the middle is always a contrasting color. I am painting color all over the canvas, but the bottom is always open. This is my signature painting.”
When asked about what he is trying to express in his work, Anowar talks about the pandemic’s emotional impact on people who are now slowly leaving their homes and returning to the real world. “Your life is like going through a door or a window. In these paintings, I am breaking through the door. I am leaving the pandemic and the lockdown behind. I am inventing something else. People were scared to go out during the pandemic. Now they can go out by breaking through the door and leaving the past behind,” he reflects.
While some might view painting as a hobby, Anowar sees it as his passion. For example, when asked how much time he devotes to each canvas, he says it is an endless process. He clarifies, “My painting never finishes. Every day I go to the studio, I refresh my mind and my eyes. I start a new painting but always go back to something I am working on. I always find something that needs to be corrected and worked on. It is like working nonstop. It never ends until someone has my painting in their possession or my artwork is hanging in a gallery.”
Anowar cherishes his time in his studio, creating art that is meaningful to him. It is an opportunity that he does not take for granted. As he discusses the amount of work and effort that goes into his paintings, he adds, “Painting makes me happy, and I feel I am doing something worthwhile. When I go to my studio and do my own thing, it is my honest work and my honest attention. You need to be generous. You need to give yourself to the canvas. All of my life experiences, from the past until the present, go into one painting at this one moment in my life. I give each painting the best of my time.”
Hossain’s work is on exhibit at Espresso 77 (35-57 77 St.) until the end of May. More may be seen at anowarhossain.com.
