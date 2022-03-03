Flushing Town Hall will kick off its Women’s History Month programming Friday, Mar. 4, featuring performances from four women musicians, each of whose sets will highlight the contributions of those women artists who came before them.
“The month will be jam-packed with extraordinary women, past and present,” Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall’s executive and artistic director, said in a prepared statement. “There will be some truly powerhouse vocals on our stage, interpreting some of the most beloved songs of the last few decades.”
Opening the month’s programming is vocalist Rosena Hill Jackson, who will pay tribute to “the Queen of Bebop”: Sarah Vaughan. Vaughan rose to prominence in the late 1940s and early 1950s, performing alongside other jazz and bepop greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Charlie Parker and Billie Holiday, to name a few.
Jackson is a well-seasoned musician in her own right; with credits for Broadway shows like “The Color Purple,” “Ragtime” and “Dream Girls,” among others, her performance of “Songs of Sarah Vaghan” should be a sight to see.
Barbara Rosene will continue the festivities on Mar. 10 with her take on “You Give Me Fever — The Peggy Lee Songbook.” Though she was known mainly for her work as a jazz-pop singer, Lee was also an experienced songwriter in her own right. Over the years, she collaborated with numerous other storied songwriters, perhaps most notably, with Duke Ellington.
Rosene is known for her interpretations of 1920s and 1930s jazz. She has performed on some of jazz’s biggest stages, including Lincoln Center’s Rose Hall and at the Montreal Jazz Festival.
According to Flushing Town Hall Director of Marketing and Community Engagement Shawn Choi, Akua Allrich had originally been slated to take the stage at FTH in March 2020. Nearly two years later, she will finally make her appearance on March 19. Allrich will pay tribute to soul singers Nina Simone and Miriam Makeba.
Though Simone is beloved by fans across generations and around the world, audiences might be less familiar with Makeba, a South African singer who gained popularity around the same time as Simone. An activist, Makeba even appeared before a United Nations special commission in 1963, arguing for a boycott of her country due to apartheid. She later married Black Panther Stokley Carmichael. Allrich cited Makeba’s dedication to human rights as part of her admiration toward the singer.
“She and Nina Simone actually became very good friends in their collective fight for justice and equal rights. I love the contrast and balance that exists between their respective approaches,” she wrote in an email to the Chronicle. “I’ve always seen Nina Simone as having a fire energy, and Miriam Makeba having a water energy. Both are pure and cleansing, but the approach is different. Complimentary if you will. Their dedication and clarity are characteristics that I aspire to in my work. The legacy they left is one that is not just pomp and circumstance, it is depth, truth and power.”
Allrich earned her bachelor’s in jazz vocals and her master’s in social work at Howard University.
Rounding out the month’s festivities is Deborah Resto, who, backed by her ensemble, will highlight the work of Latin musicians Celia Cruz, La Lupe and Olga Tanon on March 31. An established singer in her own right, Resto has done backup vocals for major artists including Christina Aguilera, Marc Anthony and Rikki Martin, among numerous others.
The four concerts will be held both in person and virtually; while live tickets are $15, or $12 for members, streaming the events is free. All begin at 7 p.m. on their respective days, with the exception of Allrich’s performance, which begins at 8 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at flushingtownhall.org.
