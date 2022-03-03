Winter won’t be coming to an end for a few weeks but it’s going to get hot already inside Resorts World Casino for the return of Wintercon 2022. The Queens convention which welcomes cosplayers, comic fans, sci-fi and fantasy buffs, and all other types of lovers of genre fiction is making its return after getting delayed due to the prevalence of Covid-19.
Frank Patz, promoter of Wintercon, is ecstatic that the event is returning after a hiatus of over two years. The road has not been easy organizing the con.
“It’s very difficult. We haven’t been able to do this show in two years. We want to make sure everyone is safe,” he said. Patz said the casino will be following strict sanitization protocols. “There will always be someone spraying the place down.”
In terms of Covid protocols, Patz said the organizers will be spacing out the dealers, guests and lines. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required as per city and state guidelines.
Patz said that with so much going on in the world, including Covid and the Russian assault on Ukraine, he hopes people can come to the con as a way to escape the trials and tribulations of reality.
“Hopefully, people want to get out again,” he said. “Hopefully we can help feel a little normal [and] help people’s spirits.”
As for conventions, Patz said he thinks they can make a big comeback: “I think we will continue. As humans we’re social. People want to do these types of events.”
This year’s Wintercon’s main showcase is a reunion of the colonial marines from James Cameron’s classic “Aliens.” Attending the convention from the film will be Michael Biehn, Jennette Goldstein, Mark Rolston, William Hope and Ricco Ross. The 1986 action/sci-fi film is considered one of the best of its genre, and this lineup is a big get for the convention.
Previous years have showcased a “Farscape” reunion, “Bladerunner” reunion and “Lexx” reunion. Wintercon tries to organize a big reunion of a much-beloved movie or TV show at every event.
Other guests who have been announced include Kristanna Loken, who played the Terminatrix in “Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines,” Nick Stahl, who played an older John Connor in the same movie, and Alan Howarth, a frequent collaborator of film director John Carpenter. Howarth will also be doing a live concert at the convention.
Also at the event will be one of the largest Star Wars cosplay groups in the United States. The 501st Squadron includes people who dress as stormtroopers, Sith, clone troopers and more from the storied and deep Star Wars Universe.
If you’re interested in meeting local artists of all kinds, you will be able to at Artists Alley. Among those who will be there Sean Chen, Scott Hanna and Arthur Suydam.
Users of social media also voiced their excitement over Wintercon’s return and pointed out some of their interests. User Lara Frater, a “horror etc writer,” wrote on Twitter, “Just found out Nick Castle (original Michael Myers and director/writer) will be a guest at Wintercon.”
Mom the Cosplayer, a well-known member of the community who will be on a panel at the event, posted, “so excited for this.”
Patz hopes that the two days Wintercon is going on, people can come to escape whether it’s their first or return, promising, “It’s going to be a fun weekend.”
Cosplayer Barbie Chula certainly agrees, telling the Chronicle via email, “I think after all that is happening and has happened cons can provide an escape where everyone can enjoy their time and be happy doing what they love.”
Wintercon will be March 12-13 at Resorts World, located in South Ozone Park. Tickets are available at purchase.growtix.com/e/Wintercon_2021. If you can’t make it this time, don’t worry. Patz said WinterCon will be coming back in December, when it normally runs.
