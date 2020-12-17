Some of the most fun and heartwarming holiday movies and TV specials invoke the magic of Christmas.
Then there are stories like “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” where Charlie can see the beauty in what others see as a scrawny little Christmas tree. Or the “Home Alone” movies, where Kevin McAllister, in between unleashing painful barrages of booby-traps on a pair of inept burglars, can help an old man reconcile with his estranged son and a granddaughter he has never met, or bring a smile to the face of a bag lady who has nothing to call her own but bittersweet memories and a long-ago broken heart.
These characters pass along the miracles of Christmas, changing the world, or at least their little parts of it, through great acts of love or simple acts of kindness.
The website christmastvschedule.com lists several films with that message — needed as much as ever in this annus horriblis — that will air or stream between Dec. 18 and Christmas. Here’s when some of the best may be seen.
Charles Dickens published “A Christmas Carol” in 1843, and the tale of the miserly Ebenezer Scrooge and visits from four ghosts, remains the holiday favorite of favorites. Multiple movies air this season.
The 1938 film, starring Reginald Owen, shows on TCM at 9 a.m. on Dec. 21 and at midnight Dec. 24-25. Alastair Sim’s portrayal from 1951 is on FXM at 2:30 p.m. and 7:50 p.m. on Dec. 24; five times on Christmas; and 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 26.
The 1984 version, with George C. Scott, plays on Starz Encore Classic at 5:08 p.m. on Dec. 20; at 7:40 p.m. on Dec. 23 and 1:10 a.m. on Christmas;
“Disney’s A Christmas Carol” (2009) stars Jim Carrey in a 3-D animated film. It will stream on Freeform at 12:15 p.m. on Dec. 18 and at 3:05 p.m. on Dec. 22.
A comedic twist titled “Scrooged” (1988) has Bill Murray as a humorless, ill-tempered TV executive. It runs on AMC at least once a day Dec. 19-22 and 24-25.
“Elf”(2003), starring Will Ferrell, became an instant classic. An innocent, 6-foot, 3-inch elf leaves the North Pole to find — and, he hopes save — his real father. It runs as a practical marathon on Starz at least once a day between Dec. 18 and Christmas.
In “The Little Drummer Boy” (1968), Aaron is filled with hate for the world that took his parents; even his only friends, the few farm animals he has left, are being taken away. When he cannot possibly feel any lower, he happens upon a newborn baby in a stable in a town called Bethlehem. It streams on Freeform at 7:30 on Dec. 19.
Dr. Seuss’ Grinch also receives several interpretations. The original “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (1966) introduces us to the lone tenant of Mount Crumpit who despises Christmas and every Who in Whoville who celebrates it. But it is their very celebration and Cindy Lou Who, no more than 2, who give him a new view. It is on TNT at 7 and 7:30 on Dec. 18 and at 8 on Dec. 19.
Carrey tackles the Grinch — and gives him a sad backstory — in “Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2009) on Dec. 20 and 22-25 on Freeform.
“Love Actually” (2003), with an all-star ensemble cast, is a romantic comedy involving 10 tales of love, loss and finding love again in London, Milwaukee and a small town in Portugal. It airs on AMC Dec. 18-19 and 22-23.
More children’s classics bring lessons on giving to others. “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer” (1964) also teaches about kindness and tolerance. “Frosty the Snowman” (1969) is a pro at having fun with the kids in town on a snow day. And while he can only count to five, he can also be counted on to enter a greenhouse for a friend in a time of need. In “Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town“ (1970) Kris Kringle risks everything, forced to come under the cover of night to give toys to children in a town where they are forbidden. Through giving he melts the heart of even a winter warlock, but not the Burgermeister Meisterburger. Now, if he can only win over the children’s schoolteacher ...
All three classics are showing on various streaming services.
