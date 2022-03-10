First it was the Queens County St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Rockaway Beach on March 5; a day later the St. Pat’s for All Parade, held virtually last year, returned to the streets of Sunnyside and Woodside.
And with St. Patrick’s Day soon to be upon Queens on March 17, there still is plenty of time for all in the World’s Borough to don their best green finery and participate in the culture and merriment after two years away.
The Bayside St. Patrick’s Day Parade returns at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 26 after a two-year hiatus.
Marchers will head down Bell Boulevard from 35th to 42nd avenues with the traditional bands, groups, floats and banners expected.
Anyone interested in participating or joining as a sponsor is asked to contact parade organizers by email at baysideirish@aol.com.
The application deadline is March 15.
Then, of course, there is the New York Irish Center in Long Island City.
The center will host its annual 40 Shades of Green celebration, an all-day concert from 3 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, March 17.
The day will feature music and dancing, including live performances from more than two dozen acts from around the New York City region.
Scheduled performers, with performances ranging from jazz and pop to country and western, include Eoin Cannon, Mary Deady, Connor Delves, Brendan Fogarty, Greg Harrington, Tara O’Grady & Justin Poindexter, Ciara Duff, Ailish Long, Cathy Maguire, Perter Maguire, Niall Mulligan, the Josh Marcum Trio, Kiernan McCarthy, Monseur and Benedetto, David O’Leary, Sean O’Neill, Colm Reilly, Karl Scully, Grace Tallon and Rachel Tucker.
Emcees will include Amy Brett, Fiona Walsh and George C. Heslin.
Also featured will be Darrah Carr Dance company of Manhattan, and McManus Irish Dance, which offers instruction in locations in LIC, Sunnyside and Woodside as well as Manhattan.
Day passes are $20 for adults, which are good for all activities and can be purchased online at newyorkirishcenter.org. Children will be admitted free, and children’s activities will be available.
On March 14, Aiden Dooley will perform in his one-man show “Tom Crean: Arctic Explorer” at 7 p.m. Crean participated in three expeditions to he South Pole between 1901 and 1916, serving two tours with Ernest Shackleton. He also was on the ill-fated expedition of Robert Falcon Scott from 1910 the 1913. Tickets are $25.
The New York Irish Center is located at 10-40 Jackson Ave.
On the business front, the Queens Chamber of Commerce will host its annual St. Patrick’s Day luncheon on Wednesday, March 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Terrace on the Park at 52-11 111 St. in Flushing.
Special guests will include new NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell, who was appointed to the post by Mayor Adams following a career in the Nassau County Police Department; and James Whelan, president of the Real Estate Board of New York, a professional services and advocacy group for the city’s real estate industry.
Information on the luncheon and purchasing tickets can be found on the chamber’s website at queenschamber.org.
The Queens Public Library will host a virtual educational activity in its “Virtual Saturday Science Lab: Celebrating St. Patrick’s Day” from 11 to 11:30 a.m. on March 19.
The library’s Discovery Team will take a STEM approach as it heads to the Emerald Isle to investigate the origins and customs of St. Patrick’s Day.
The presentation is geared toward elementary school children and their families. No registration is required. Further information is available online at queenslibrary.org.
