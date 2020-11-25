However the virus crisis changed your Thanksgiving plans, one thing that likely stayed the same is leftovers. You can always just heat ’em up and have another meal somewhat like the big one, but you can also turn all that stuff in the fridge into something new, with just a few ingredients added.
And what could be more all-American than taking Thanksgiving leftovers and making pizza and tacos? Only mom, baseball and apple pie — if that!
Our first recipe, for pizza, comes to us from user coldstar37 at allrecipes.com.
“Using gravy as a sauce, this pizza is a one-stop shop for using all T-day leftovers,” the cook says. “There are any number of topping combinations you can make depending on what your favorite leftovers are (stuffing, veggies, sweet potato casserole, etc., can also be used). Leftover cranberry sauce or spinach dip make a great dip for the crust as well!”
The one for tacos was posted at whatshouldimakefor.com by Cathy Roma. After Thanksgiving, “I find that I’m usually left with an excess of two things ... turkey and cranberry sauce,” she says. “And you know what they say when life hands you turkey and cranberries ... you make tacos.”
Pizza
Ingredients
• 1 pound pizza dough
• 2 tbsps. olive oil, divided
• 1 cups sliced fresh mushrooms
• 2 tsps. minced garlic
• 1 cups turkey gravy
• 2 cups chopped cooked turkey
• 1 cups mashed potatoes
• 2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese
• cup chopped fresh parsley
• tsp. garlic powder
• tsp. garlic salt
Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Grease or flour a pizza pan.
Roll dough onto the prepared pizza pan.
Heat 1 1/2 tablespoons of olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat; cook and stir mushrooms and garlic until mushrooms are tender, five to 10 minutes.
Spread gravy over pizza dough; top with mushroom mixture, turkey, and spoonfuls of mashed potatoes. Sprinkle mozzarella cheese and parsley over pizza.
Whisk remaining 1/2 tablespoon of olive oil with garlic powder and garlic salt; brush over pizza crust.
Bake in the preheated oven until dough is cooked and cheese is melted, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly before serving, 3 to 5 minutes.
Tacos
Ingredients
• 1 tbsp. olive oil
• 1 medium onion, thinly sliced into half moons
• 1 jalape–o, seeded, chopped
• 8 oz. leftover turkey, diced
• 1/2 tsp. ground cumin
• 1/2 tsp. chili powder
• kosher salt and pepper
• leftover cranberry chutney
• sour cream
• cilantro, chopped
• 1 avocado, pitted and sliced
• 8 flour tortillas, warmed or charred (fajita size, 6 inch)
Heat the olive oil over medium/high heat in a large saute pan until hot. Add the onion and jalape–o and saute until golden brown, about 8 minutes.
Add the turkey and spices and cook until heated through, stirring constantly, about five minutes. Season with salt and pepper.
To serve, spoon some of the chicken/onion mixture onto a tortilla shell and garnish with cranberry chutney, sour cream, cilantro and avocado.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.