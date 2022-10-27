There’s no question that the art world can be a tough one to break into. The cost for supplies alone can be a barrier for many, and finding a place to showcase pieces can be even more difficult.
Lessening that hardship for artists is at the heart of the Welling Court Mural Project, a collection of more than 100 murals in Astoria, Jackson Heights and Woodside, founder Alison Wallis told the Chronicle.
Wallis and her ex-husband had been involved in Bushwick’s art scene through their group, Ad Hoc Art, for some time when, in 2009, Welling Court residents Jonathan and Georgina Ellis first contacted them about the need for more public art in their neighborhood, especially as the area became more gentrified.
“Gentrification is pushing out the people who inspired all of this artwork, and they’re not capable of seeing the things that they’re influencing and that they’re helping to inspire,” Wallis said. “So we wanted to be able to have an outdoor gallery space, and continue to show [work by] the people that we had been working with, as well as being able to give a platform to other artists.”
Since 2009, Welling Court has allowed countless artists from all over to showcase their work. Though the first murals were in Astoria, the project has recently expanded to Woodside and Jackson Heights, and is “always needing more walls,” Wallis said. Community members who have publicly facing walls and would like them to be used for the project can send an email to WCMPNYC@gmail.com.
Generally, work stays up on a wall for about a year — from June to the following June — Wallis said. Throughout the month of June, new, colorful murals of varying styles and subjects are painted on the permitted walls. Members of the public are encouraged to see that process for themselves during that time. The new work is celebrated every year with an official opening event.
Though many of the artists have featured their crafts through the project in previous years, there are also plenty of international artists whose work is included in the project, even if they are only in New York for the year. Still, getting a mural spot can be competitive, as they open up rarely, Wallis said. Interested artists can apply at wellingcourtmuralprojectnyc.com.
Contrary to what one might think, the Welling Court Mural Project has no real relationship to 5Pointz, Long Island City’s abandoned factory-turned-street-art-mecca that was torn down in 2014.
“Of course the end of 5Pointz impacted us. We had more requests from graffiti writers to paint since their spaces were stolen from them,” Wallis said. “We have deep respect for 5Pointz as it helped pave the path for what we and all other mural projects in this city, continue to do.” She added that the WCMP has done some work with former 5Pointz curator Meres One.
Though the murals are open to the public 24/7, tours can be requested for at least 20 people for $20 each; those need to be scheduled two weeks in advance. Those looking to donate to the project may visit fundraising.fracturedatlas.org/welling-court-mural-project-nyc.
