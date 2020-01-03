Want a laugh in Queens? Go west, young man

If you have the holiday blues — or even if you don’t — there are folks in western Queens who will do about anything to make you start the new year with a laugh.

QED at 27-16 23 Ave. in Astoria and The Creek and The Cave at 10-93 Jackson Ave. in Long Island City offer just about full calendars of eclectic comedy shows and performances for varying tastes.

“In 2006, I developed a tagline and marketing campaign for a comedy club: ‘Life’s Tough. Laugh More,’” said Kambri Crews, owner of QED, in an email to the Chronicle. “Little did I know that it would be more true today than ever before.”

Upcoming events at QED include “Nerd is the New Black” at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, followed at 9:30 p.m. by “The Dirty Show,” which is rated R according to the club’s website.

The cafe also has more than a dozen open mic nights at which paying guests looking to test their comic stylings can take the stage, including “Rage Blooms Within Me” on Jan. 5 for those looking to channel their inner Lewis Black.

Wednesday, Jan. 8 will feature an Open Riff Night when one can purchase tickets to watch and riff on some of the worst movies that Hollywood or anyone else ever committed to celluloid with actor and comedy writer Frank Conniff, best known as TV’s Frank on “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”

Saturday, Jan. 11 features “QED Presents — All-Star Comedy Lineup” featuring national headliners and up-and-coming acts beginning at 9:30 p.m.

The Creek and The Cave regularly has Creek Cave Live with its top performers.

Jackknife Comedy, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 4, features the observations of “Two Dummies from Iowa,” preceded at 4 p.m. by “Bonus Round,” an open mic competition hosted by Adam Suzan which proudly offers absolutely no prizes whatsoever!

Other open mic performances include the “Church of Jokes” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 5 and “Saved by the Light” at 6 p.m. on Jan. 6. “After Party Open Mic” at 11 p.m. on Jan. 3 and “Keep Clapping” at 4 p.m. on Jan. 5 offer standups a chance to work on material, flesh out their routines and get feedback.

Ever see improv comics work their way through a fantasy board game? Wiliamsburg and Wyveri are set for 7 p.m. Jan. 5.

And just which Wahlberg brother is the worst? The answer to this and other questions just might be settled by the intellectual, ethical jury of “Kangaroo Court,” which convenes at 10 p.m. on Jan. 8.

Information on The Creek and The Cave’s slate of events is available online at creeklic.com. Further information is available by phone at (917) 806-6692.

QED also has a number of classes, workshops and other offerings. Details can be found online at qedastoria.com. QED can be reached by phone at (347) 451-3837.