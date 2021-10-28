Frances Hynes has been captivated by the nomadic nature of humans for much of her life. The narrative that people are constantly searching for something more is one she weaves through all of her artwork.
An exhibition at St. John’s University, “The Wanderers,” features more than 20 paintings that reflect Hynes’ fascination with the timelessness of migration. She created all the works throughout the 1990s while she herself was living the life of a traveler in Ireland.
“I traveled quite a bit,” Hynes said. “I think being in Ireland was an amazing experience for me, especially in the winter when there wasn’t a lot of tourists. I got to see a different way of life, a rural way, which I found absolutely delightful.”
During this period, the Bayside-based artist and St. John’s alum began introducing figures into her work, which she noted is a tradition that goes all the way back to cave paintings. Hynes has also included layering and landscapes in the series, as well as animals, such as dogs, deer and horses.
Several of the works, including the exhibition’s namesake, “The Wanderer,” bear physical marks of Hynes’ travels throughout Ireland. The cloth the painting lives on has permanent creases from where it had been folded up into a compact square hat Hynes slipped into her travel bag.
“They fold up, open like a roadmap,” Hynes said, a unique aspect of the work that furthers the nomadic meaning behind the painting.
“The Wanderer” is one of Hynes’ favorite pieces that is featured in the exhibition at St. John’s Yeh Art Gallery. Another is “The Leaving.” That painting, situated directly across the gallery from “The Wanderer,” features almost the exact same figure of a person walking seemingly off the print.
Curator Owen Duffy said the use of the figure allows the observer to put him or herself into the narrative. It’s vague and faceless, he pointed out, so that it could be anybody.
“She used these figures because there’s an indistinctness about them,” Duffy said. “This became the type of figure she would use to connote any sense of wandering.”
“The Leaving” itself tells the story of the 19th-century Irish potato famine, which forced millions of people from their homeland to escape starvation. Hynes, who is of Irish descent, captured the uneasiness the people felt during the massive exodus. She created the piece in 1995 in commemoration of the Great Hunger’s 150th anniversary.
Duffy described Hynes’ work as a mix between figuration and abstraction. It is very much open to interpretation, he said, adding that students have come in and debated the amount of deer they can see in some of her landscapes.
The exhibition is on view to the public Tuesdays through Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 12 to 5 p.m. until Dec. 11.
For more information, visit bit.ly/3vOjvQK.
