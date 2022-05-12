The folks at Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside will do more than invite you to attend their upcoming performances of “Vive el Tango.”
Artistic Director Angel Gil Orrios will also invite you to bring your dancing shoes.
“Many of our audience members love to dance too,” he said. “There is a dance section where the band will play three musical numbers and the members of the audience can dance if they want.”
The original production, with shows every Friday, Saturday and Sunday through May 29, gets the audience clapping and dancing along.
“I think we are the only theater, as least in New York, doing a tango production every year for the last 30 years,” Gil said. “We’ve been very successful.”
The 90-minute performance, shown without intermission, combines features of classic and new tango styles in both the music and dance numbers.
It includes four original compositions by the late Raul Juarena. A legendary performer on the bandoneon, he was Thalia’s composer, arranger and musical director for 30 years, and died of Covid in January 2021.
Addressing the audience prior to the show last Friday, Gil put in a plug for an upcoming comedy production this summer, saying that per usual Thalia’s plays will have a bilingual cast.
“You can choose to attend in Spanish or English — or see both!” he said.
“Vive el Tango” is done entirely in Spanish, but the performers prove that music and dance are universal languages.
One doesn’t need to speak a word of Spanish to enjoy Fernando Pirez perform an upbeat ballad; or Marga Juarena singing a sad love long.
“She is Maestro Juarena’s widow,” Gil said, adding that having male and female soloists are traditional in tango productions.
Dance numbers are performed by couples Analia Carre–o and Luis Ramirez, and Sarita Apel and Andres Bravo.
Some of the routines tell brief stories. One takes place in a park, where a flirty, sultry Carre–o is more than able to distract Ramirez’s attention from the book he is reading; or when Apel and Bravo dance around a European ballroom in period 18th-century costumes.
And absolutely every dance number raises the room temperature in the theater.
Each couple, Gil said, prepares its own choreography.
“The couples know their own strengths,” Gil said. Carre–o and Ramirez choreographed the numbers both couples perform together.
The quintet of musicians is never off stage. Pianist-Musical Director Emiliano Messiez, Leandro Ragusa on the bandoneon, Pablo Lanouguere on the double bass, Federico Giaz on guitar and Sergio Reyes on the violin accompany Juarena, Pirez and each dance number, and also perform several instrumental interludes.
Those include when audience members are invited to come up and dance. Last week, Alvaro and Nelly Echeverria of Middle Village were the only couple to take to the floor. They left after a few minutes to applause. Alvaro Echeverria said they are regulars at Thalia performances.
“We’re here a lot,” he said. “We always come back.”
Gil said planning for the next year’s tango show will begin before “Vive el Tango” closes.
First, he said, the music and songs are written. The musicians record them so they can be given to the singers and dancers to plan their choreography and rehearse.
“That keeps us from tiring out the musicians,” Gil said.
About a month before opening night the pieces all come together.
Show times are 8 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays and 4 p.m. on Sundays. The Thalia Spanish Theater is located at 41-17 Greenpoint Ave. within walking distance from bus routes and the No. 7 subway line.
Tickets are $45 and $42 for seniors and students. Friday tickets are $40. Tickets can be purchased online at thaliatheatre.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.