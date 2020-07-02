school teacher from Oakland Gardens Lee DiGeorge has taken the opportunity to connect with fellow trivia lovers across the country during the pandemic by establishing regular games through his Twitch streaming channel, BrokenBuzzer.
“When the COVID crisis started, a lot of my friends didn’t know what to do with themselves. A lot were out of jobs; they were beside themselves. I was worried their mental health was going the wrong way,” DiGeorge said. “I started a Twitch channel to keep my friends occupied. When we’re dealing with all this negativity and the problems, we needed something positive ... I felt a community was very necessary, we started building a community.”
DiGeorge calls himself a five-time game-show loser, having competed on “Minute to Win It,” “Let’s Ask America,” “The Million Second Quiz,” NPR’s “Ask Me Another,” and “Jeopardy!,” the latter of which contributed to his streaming service’s name.
“I missed so many questions that my friends started joking that my buzzer was broken,” said DiGeorge.
DiGeorge has hosted BrokenBuzzer, “an online community connecting nerds worldwide,” for the past six months and conducts games three days a week — “Name That Tune” is reserved for Wednesday’s at 8:30 p.m., “Jeopardy! Bootcamp” occurs Thursdays at 8:30 p.m. and “Team Trivia,” which encourages players to work together to answer 21 questions and is more challenging than the other slots, is scheduled for Fridays at 8 p.m.
Trivia questions range across a myriad of topics, such as children’s show characters — which “Mr. Roger’s Neighborhood of Make Believe” royal figure was named after the host’s wife? Answer: Queen Sara Saturday — to political buildings — what court, referred to as “the Highest Court in the Land” is found on the fifth floor of the U.S. Supreme Court Building? Answer: a basketball court — and more.
“There’s something for everyone,” DiGeorge said.
Although originally intended for his friends, DiGeorge’s platform has expanded to include players from around the world. Volunteers have joined his team as well to help create an authentic game for the community.
“We are this one gigantic happy ridiculous family,” said DiGeorge. “Half the stream we play games, half the stream we make fun of me. Ultimately we become friends. I’ve had the opportunity to forge the greatest friendships in the last few months that I probably wouldn’t otherwise have if there wasn’t social distancing ... It’s a light through the darkness.”
BrokenBuzzer creators do not accept any forms of payment, but have raised about $3,800 from player donations that has been put toward charities like the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide prevention nonprofit, as well as to help pay the bills of community members struggling during the pandemic.
“Every dollar comes in I give back out,” said DiGeorge, noting that donations have gone toward rent, water bills and similar expenses of those who lost their jobs. “We’ve dealt with people with suicidal tendencies and worked through and gotten them the help they’ve needed, but we’ve built something really special here ... This is a crazy time for everyone and just the opportunity to do good for people is something I value and I love.”
