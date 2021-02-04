Snagging Valentine’s Day reservations has always been difficult and will be even harder this year — indoor dining venues will only be allowed to operate at 25 percent capacity. Luckily for those who couldn’t grab a table quickly enough, the pandemic doesn’t have to stop Cupid’s Day celebrations completely — there are plenty of other ways to send love to both Queens small businesses and your admirer.
Chocolate
Aigner’s Chocolates is known for two things: its deliciously creative treats and for being the one of the oldest confectionery shops in New York City. Founded in 1930, the Forest Hills store offers chocolatey treats in unique shapes and sizes. A bedazzled video game controller, edible love shack and candy-filled heart-shaped box are just some of the items available.
Visit aignerchocolates.com or call (718) 544-1850.
Flowers
A holiday staple, floral arrangements are not only beautiful and sweet-smelling, but could be the perfect midwinter pick-me-up. Family-owned Flowers by Peter has served Flushing since 1970 and offers a wide array of Valentine’s Day options, ranging from roses to orchids to tulips and more. Understanding that bouquets can get pricey, Flowers by Peter includes a section on its website dedicated to affordable selections that “look anything but cheap.” The floral shop also offers a “Florist’s Deal of the Day,” in which the experts choose a basket design for a predetermined low price.
Visit flowersbypeter.net or call (718) 939-1414.
Virtual tea time
Because an in-person tour is not feasible at the moment, King Manor Museum in Jamaica is inviting virtual visitors to have tea and cookies at the Queens estate’s fireplace. Set in 1810, the interactive tour allows participants to choose their own adventure and spend the day with Mary Alsop King, the lady of the house. Visitors will also meet a laborer named Valentine and learn about a tool called a flail that was used to separate grain from stalks of wheat.
To accept the invitation, visit bit.ly/2YtECYx.
Photo shoot
For couples looking to commemorate the holiday during this chaotic year, photographer Robert Middleton is hosting a Valentine’s Day mini-photo shoot in Astoria. Each ticket, which runs at $80, covers up to four people for a 20-minute shoot. Three photographs edited by Middleton will be delivered directly to a provided inbox, with the opportunity to request additional edits at $15 per picture. Time slots run from 1 to 6:40 p.m. on Feb. 6.
To reserve a slot, call (347) 404-3715 or email middletonrobert99@gmail.com.
Magic show
Looking for some afterdinner entertainment? The Astoria Performing Arts Center is hosting A Magical Evening with the Foodie Magician on Feb. 14 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Josh Beckerman, who’s performed on “Late Night with Seth Myers,” the “Today” show and more, combines magic, mentalism and comedy. When he’s not performing sleight of hand, Beckerman is eating his way through the world, hence his magical title.The ticket price is “pay what you can” starting at $10.
For more information, visit apacny.org.
Jazz concert
Since the early days of the pandemic, Flushing Town Hall has streamed bountiful content to virtual viewers, including its monthly Jazz Jam. The Feb. 10 concert will be dedicated to Valentine’s Day, following the special theme “Let Love Reign,” and will showcase up to 15 love songs and funny valentines. Participants are invited to jam along or watch with their significant other.
The 7 p.m. event is free and available on the town hall’s Facebook page or via Zoom link. Visit flushingtownhall.org.
