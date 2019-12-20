Unique last-minute gift ideas for the holidays

Sure, your loved ones made lists outlining exactly what they’d like to receive this holiday season, but everything they asked for is unbelievably boring! Here are some cool gifts that your friends and family would never think to ask for themselves, but they’ll love nonetheless.

Gift your animal lover a plush three-toed sloth from the World Wildlife Fund that simultaneously acts as a symbolic adoption of the slow-moving tree-dweller. Choose from an array of package options varying from $25 to $250. Not a fan of sloths? Don’t worry, the WWF offers a plethora of other wild animals to choose from.

A money tree from Harry and David is the perfect present for the person in your life who could definitely use a touch of luck. The plant, with its luscious leaves and braided trunk, is thought to bring good fortune and requires minimal care. The single tree version runs for $34.99.

Night lights are typically associated with toddlers, but the 3-D Statue of Liberty lamp would excite anyone of any age. This combination of art and technology plays a trick on the eye, appearing to be a 3-D object, but is actually a thin, flat acrylic glass. Lampeez makes this optical illusion in a myriad of shapes, each one ranging in price from $39.99 to $99.99.

“The Story of My Life Activity Journal” - Piccadilly is designed for the person who can’t keep up with a diary no matter how hard they try. It allows the writer to establish a basic timeline of his or her life and to relish in the major events and turning points. The simple exercise journal can be found at Target for just under $10.

Although pricey, this gift is really for two — the Bond Touch pair of bracelets allow the wearers to feel the touch of a loved one from any distance throughout the world. Whether you decide to keep half for yourself, or gift the pair away, the ability to feel a family or friend’s warm touch from miles away is worth the $98.

No one is saying tacos are boring, but there’s always room to make them more exciting, and the TriceraTaco Taco Holders do the job. For only $12.99 at Bed, Bath and Beyond, the server acts as a plate substitute that can hold two tacos at a time, and, more importantly, is dishwasher safe.

For your history buff or women’s rights activist who has a little extra room on the tree, the Spectacular Women Ornaments are a thoughtful present. Choose from Florence Nightingale, Harriet Tubman, Jane Austen and Susan B. Anthony in sheep wool form for only $22. Another plus of this feminist purchase is that you’ll be supporting a woman artist, Gulnara Kydyrmyshova, who offers free sewing lessons for unemployed women in Kyrgyzstan. The exchange is made possible through Uncommon Goods.

Umbrellas don’t have to be plain, and you can make sure your loved one totes around a stylish umbrella during the wet winter season. The San Francisco Umbrella Co., true to its name, has an abundance of patterns and designs to choose from, like Van Gogh’s “The Starry Night” and various animal silhouettes. It also has solid umbrellas if your gift recipient would rather be plain after all.

And finally, a pair of personalized socks is the perfect stocking stuffer. Remind your loved ones how much you care for them by gifting them a pair of socks plastered with cutouts of your face and heart emojis. Your friends and family won’t be able to forget how special you are to them while they’re wearing the pair. Rock ’Em Socks makes them for only $24.99, so you might as well get a pair for everyone on your list.