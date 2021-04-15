Sure, everyone loves good movies, and while some are eager to get back out to theatrical showings, others still many want to watch them at home for a while.
Either way, the Queens Underground Black and Brown Film Festival, beginning at 4 p.m. on Friday, April 16, has you covered, with three days of live screenings and links that with virtual tickets will allow viewers to watch entries over 10 days.
The in-person presentations will take place on Friday, April 16, and Saturday, April 17, from 4 to 10 p.m. at Thomasina’s Catering hall at 205-35 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans: and Sunday, April 18 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Allure Art Studio at 197-05 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica.
“We have 87 films from 16 countries,” said Adrienne Whaley, executive director of the festival, in a telephone interview.
The event also functions as a fundraiser for the organization. Tickets for the in-person events are $35, or $60 for a two-day pass.
Tickets must be purchased in advance online at queensunderground718.com. Tickets will not be sold at the door.
Whaley said about half the offerings will be shown during the live events. For $85 viewers can get a link that will allow them to watch any or all of the accepted submissions for 10 days.
She said what has truly impressed her is the increasing quality of the festival’s submissions year after year, and the creativity and determination of independent filmmakers whose works are predominately self-funded.
The entries are broken down among movies, both shorts and feature length; videos featuring music, dance and poetry; web series and talk show episodes; business and organizational commercials; and movie trailers.
Whaley declined to comment on her favorite entries this year — “I have to be objective” — but did say her favorite categories are generally the music videos and web series.
“No one will leave disappointed,” Whaley said in a press release issued last week. “This is the best season yet.”
The ceremonies will kick off on April 16 with an award presentation. The Jamaica Center Business Improvement District, the arts organization Cultural Collaborative Jamaica and the Community Affairs Unit of the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct will be honored for their exceptional community service throughout the past year.
Special guests will include state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) and City Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans).
The April 17 showing will begin with a yoga class followed by a filmmakers panel featuring area artists.
An outdoor portion of the festival on Sunday, April 18, will, along with several shorts, offer the full-length features “Whisper,” a mystery/thriller directed by Russ Emanuel, and “The Yarborough’s Way,” directed by Benedict Dorsey.
Other titles on the marquee include but are not limited to “A Natural Choice” directed by Harrell D. Williams Sr.; “Arcadia” by Charly Santagado; “Blackness is Everything” by Alba Roland Mejia; “Disrupted” by Tom Bilba; “El_Mahal” by Ziad Foty; “Mickey Hardaway” by Marcellus Cox; “MrGoodGuyNerd” by Jasmine Joi; “Senior Living” by Georgetta Buggs; “Skinny House — Long Island NY” by Cameron Munson; and ”Tomorrow” by Shaun Parker.
Many of the posters for the featured films can be viewed online at the site queensunderground718.com.
Those interested in tickets and additional information also are invited to check out the website. They also can send inquiries by email to queensunderground718@gmail.com, or call (718) 658-3881.
