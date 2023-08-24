While there’s no shortage of things to do in the five boroughs, two historic gems right here in Queens can serve as the perfect backdrop for end-of-summer activities.
The Vander Ende-Onderdonk House in Ridgewood and the Voelker Orth Museum in Flushing give both visitors and residents alike the opportunity to discover the borough’s history while relaxing and engaging with the community.
The sites were once home to early Dutch and German immigrant families, and staff focus on keeping the properties picturesque — perfect for a late summer’s day — as well as providing tours and other events.
“We put a great deal of effort into preserving the look and feel of this domestic space as it was first created,” said Deborah Silverfine, the Voelker Orth Museum director. “We’re always working on preserving, and we’re hopefully going to be able to raise funds to paint the exterior again, because we really try to keep the house in good shape.”
This past year, the museum underwent a major restoration of all the original wood frame windows, to nod to the property’s initial state in the 1890s. The family lived in the home until 1995 when its last surviving member, Elisabetha Orth, passed away.
The Voelker Orth house is recognized by the National Register of Historic Sites, and is an official New York City landmark — honoring Elisabetha’s wishes when she donated the house to be a public museum in her will.
“Since the family lived there until the late 1990s, the house has changed to meet their practical everyday needs,” Silverfine explained. “So we had to scramble to figure out what periods we wanted to represent and what was original to the house. It involves a little detective work.”
Lots of sleuthing, historical research and physical labor goes into maintaining a historical site, said Linda Monte, board member at the Greater Ridgewood Historical Society, which oversees the Onderdonk House.
The house was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1978.
“We restored the house through extensive research over the last 40 years or so,” said Monte. “This is the culmination of a lot of very hard work.”
The Vander Ende-Onderdonk House is the oldest Dutch Colonial stone house in New York City, and tells the story of both the Vander-Ende and Onderdonk families, who were Dutch farmers.
Before its next large event, the Harvest Festival in October, the house’s summer highlights are the tours included with admission, as well as the outdoor garden — including roses, hydrangeas, daisies and other plants. There is also the highly debated Arbitration Rock, said to have settled the centuries-old boundary dispute between the towns of Bushwick and Newtown, and the counties of Kings and Queens.
“I feel like it’s important to reach the newer generations and give them a view of the past, so they understand how it affects our future,” said Scott Francis, a tour guide at the house. “I enjoy teaching and educating those who probably have no idea what Ridgewood used to be, to know exactly where it came from and why it’s beneficial to know that Ridgewood is one of the most historically important areas in New York.”
The Voelker Orth Museum also offers an urban oasis, with its Victorian-style elements combined with plants such as roses, hollies, herbs and grapes. The gardeners use no insecticides in order to encourage various birds and plant pollinators to enter, and visitors can enjoy naturally made honey iced tea. Through Aug. 27, guests can enjoy “Prayer Cocoon: Textile Art,” an exhibit by Queens-based artist Dani C. Song.
Starting Sept. 24, a familiar face will return to Voelker Orth to show her natural and urban observations through the lens of her camera. “The museum has been open for 20 years this summer, so we’re doing a few events that sort of look at and embrace our anniversary. Greta Jaklitsch was one of the first artists to show with us,” Silverfine said. “Through artists like this, we really look to preserve our heritage, but also build the connection to communities that are in Queens today.”
