A guy from Boston and a guy from Philadelphia walk into a show and leave the audience laughing and wanting more.
For Jon Fisch and Monroe Martin, veterans of the New York comedy scene, that’s the game plan for April 30 as they perform at Comedy Night 2022 hosted by Commonpoint Central Queens in Forest Hills.
Both comics told the Chronicle that they had to make adjustments during the height of the pandemic, but that there is nothing quite like a live audience ready to be entertained.
“I never stopped,” said Martin, whose credits include NBC’s “Last Comic Standing.”“Even when the pandemic was roaring, I was doing digital or very small shows.” He believes postpandemic audiences are in some ways back to normal.
“In some clubs you still get the same rowdy people as you were getting before the pandemic. They’re back to normal ... Now people are coming for exactly what they want. You don’t get a lot of stragglers. You get people who come out to hear comedy, to just experience it.
“The audience is a little more appreciative and they’re coming to hear opinions and thoughts and views that may not line up with theirs. But I think they’re open to it, as long as you are honest and authentic. I think they pick up on your personality. I’m looking forward to this show.”
So is Fisch, the Boston native who lived in Astoria for 17 years before a recent move to New Jersey. Fisch also said he is looking forward to coming back to Queens.
“I think audiences are totally hungry for live comedy,” he said.
He also was on “Last Comic Standing” and has worked at the Great American Comedy Festival and the Just For Laughs Festival in Montreal. He is in the select group to perform on “The Late Show” when hosted by both David Letterman and Stephen Colbert.
Fisch said he too kept active during the outbreak. Working with comic Jay Nog, he performed in a drive-in movie format at the Bel Aire Diner in Astoria, and Zoom shows.
“It was last summer when we started getting back into the clubs. A few in the city in particular were doing ‘proof of vaccination’ shows. All the comedians were itching to get back and the people wanted to get back to live comedy, being in the audience.”
The Omicron uptick around the holidays first cost him some shows, and then briefly sidelined him with a mild case.
He acknowledged the downtime did him some good after 20 years of performing five to six nights a week.
“It helped me appreciate it more when I got back into it,” Fisch said, though there was a brief trade-off. Comics, he said, like musicians, need the almost daily practice of their craft to stay sharp.
“After a few days, you can forget a word or two,” he said. “When you work regularly, you don’t forget what’s next [in a routine].”
Like most New York-based comics, the two have worked together before.
“I’m part of the audience when Monroe’s performing,” Fisch said.
Martin acknowledges that people who have seen him only on commercial television could be surprised by some of his darker material, such as that inspired by growing up in a series of foster homes.
“Absolutely! That’s the fun part,” he said. “Then they go, ‘Oh, wow!’ It’s more than just the clip they saw online. A person has depth and layers. Some of them appreciate it.”
And, of course, live shows lend themselves more to the language a comic might tend to use when discussing such topics.
“On television you’re dealing with Standards and Practices,” he said.
The show is at 8 p.m. and the doors open at 7:30 at 67-09 108 St. Attendance is limited to age 21 and over, and is free to Central Queens members, as well as members of the organization’s Bay Terrace and Tannenbaum Family Pool Club.
Tickets for all others are $25 and can be purchased online at commonpointqueens.org/event/comedy-night-2022/.
“It’s going to be Jon Fisch and Monroe Martin going out and being funny,” Martin said.
“That’s the plan,” said Fisch.
