Flushing Town Hall will celebrate the life and legacy of NEA Jazz Master Jimmy Heath, the Music Director of the Queens Jazz Orchestra, in a virtual tribute — “I’m Back Swinging Again! — on Friday, June 19 at 7 p.m. Heath, who passed away in January at the age of 93, had been due to return to Flushing Town Hall’s stage with his orchestra that evening.
The special event will feature appearances by many celebrated musical artists who have crossed paths — and taken the stage — with Jimmy Heath throughout his storied career. Among those who are participating are Heath’s wife, Mona, and jazz legends Albert “Tootie” Heath, Barry Harris, Jimmy Owens, and Dorthaan Kirk; and members of The Queens Jazz Orchestra, including Antonio Hart, David Wang, Jeb Patton and Douglas Purviance. There also will be testimonials about Jimmy Heath from special guests such as City Councilman Francisco Moya.
The event will be livestreamed at facebook.com/flushingtownhall and feature excerpts from a previous concert by the Queens Jazz Orchestra, testimonials from family and friends, snapshots of Heath throughout his career, and several performances by his former colleagues.
The tribute also will raise funds to support the Jimmy Heath Scholarship Fund at Queens College. Donations can be made at: qccommunity.qc.cuny.edu/pages/funds/jimmy-heath-scholarship-endowment-fund.
Donations to the fund also can be made by writing a check to the QC Foundation (and putting “Jimmy Heath Scholarship” in the memo), and mailed to: Queens College Foundation, Kiely Hall, Queens College, Queens, NY, 11367, or by calling Joann Acquista, the director of donor relations, at (718) 997-5864.
Heath had a longstanding relationship with Flushing Town Hall, and a dozen years ago they together launched the 17-piece big band Queens Jazz Orchestra, which since had performed for thousands of jazz lovers under his direction. “We are carrying on the American tradition of jazz by playing contemporary and historic compositions,” he said last year about the Queens Jazz Orchestra.
“Jimmy always felt at home at Flushing Town Hall,” Mona Heath said. “The audience always gave him a warm, friendly reception and he treasured that. The best gift of my life was meeting him, and it means a great deal to me to know that his life story and his music will be shared on this evening. Thank you for keeping his memory alive.”
Born on Oct. 25, 1926 in Philadelphia, Heath was the second of the illustrious Heath Brothers to receive an NEA Jazz Master Fellowship and was the first to choose music as a career path. He started on alto saxophone and briefly led his own big band with a saxophone section that included John Coltrane and Benny Golson. Gigs followed with Howard McGhee in 1948 and with Dizzy Gillespie’s big band from 1949 to ’50. As Gillespie once quipped, “All I can say is, if you know Jimmy Heath, you know Bop.”
During his storied career, Heath (who lived in Queens for many years) performed on more than 100 record albums, wrote more than 125 compositions, composed extended works — seven suites and two string quartets — and he premiered his first symphonic work, “Three Ears,” in 1988.
He jammed with then-President Bill Clinton at a White House jazz concert and in 2003, the National Endowment for the Arts named him a Jazz Master.
As an educator, Heath taught at Jazzmobile, Housatonic Community College, City College of New York and Queens College.
“Jimmy Heath was an iconic presence at Flushing Town Hall. Whenever we would announce that our Queens Jazz Orchestra would return, performances would sell out – because people wanted to come together to experience the music and the man,” Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director, Ellen Kodadek said. “Even though we now must stay apart, this event will bring people together online; it will be an evening to celebrate his life and his legacy, but also to support future generations of jazz artists, something Jimmy Heath cared so deeply about. His spirit will shine this evening.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.