Pride Month’s origins are in New York City, and Culture Lab LIC is one of the local organizations to keep the tradition alive.
This year, the nonprofit’s Pride Month lineup includes “Breaking Boundaries: 50 Years of Images,” an exhibition highlighting the work of Mariette Pathy Allen — who has dedicated decades to photographing the transgender, gender-fluid and intersex communities.
“Breaking Boundaries,” curated by Orestes Gonzalez and Jesse Egner, showcases Allen’s encyclopedic work documenting the personal lives of transgender people all over the world since the late ’70s.
Her photographs dive deep into a community that was once underrepresented in society, and remains marginalized today.
“There’s trans people everywhere, and she’s helped change people’s attitudes surrounding that community,” Gonzalez said in an in-person interview. “Mariette actually helped people know that there was a trans community that was often overlooked, or that people didn’t even know existed. She changed how people view the variety of the sexual spectrum that’s out there in the world.”
In 1978, Allen befriended a trans woman named Vicky West, who invited her to photograph Fantasia Fair, a conference for transgender and gender-fluid people to express themselves freely. That experience would be what fueled her to document trans history across the U.S. and abroad, authoring four books, making public presentations and participating in radio and TV appearances to advocate for gender-nonconforming people.
Allen’s work on display at Culture Lab LIC includes her travels to Cuba, Burma and Thailand, where she spent years photographing international trans communities and their respective cultures.
She’s also documented trans people locally over the years, from scenes as public as an early ’80s Pride Parade in Manhattan to as intimate as the Queens bedroom of a trans woman named Monique in 2002.
“The importance of this exhibition in this retrograde, evil political climate, can’t be exaggerated. We hope that by presenting transgender and nonbinary people as relatable, caring and creative, we can help to dispel the misinformation and fear of gender and sexual non-conforming people,” Allen said in a press release. “I am very grateful to the Culture Lab LIC’s Plaxall Gallery for giving me the opportunity to have this retrospective of some of my work on gender variance.”
Adjacent to Allen’s exhibition in the gallery is a related installation, titled “Breaking More Boundaries: A Group Exhibit Inspired by the Work of Mariette Pathy Allen.”
“Breaking More Boundaries” features the work of 47 artists selected by Allen, Gonzalez and Egner, as well as two invited artists: Jess T. Dugan and Zackary Drucker. Most of the artworks are for sale.
Influenced by Allen, all pieces in the exhibit tell the stories of gender expansive people, a concept Gonzalez feels is essential in an age where antitrans legislation and rhetoric are present.
“We have to keep an eye out on what’s happening with the right and take action against these people trying to control how people live,” he said. “It’s great to see families bringing their children here and enjoying the exhibit together, teaching them that different types of people do exist.”
The gallery is located at 5-25 46 Ave. Both exhibits are free to visit and will be open during gallery hours through July 30.
