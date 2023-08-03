While many theater companies are having a difficult time post-Covid raising their curtains on new productions, the intrepid folks over at The Secret Theatre in Woodside are presenting 52 — count ’em — 52 works during a monthlong festival of short plays, running through Aug. 19.
The Act One: One Act Festival has become a tradition over the past decade or so, introducing plays by unknown authors to theatergoers seeking fresh voices and new perspectives on a wide variety of themes.
This year’s event, which kicked off July 18, drew no fewer than 130 entries from locations near and far, including from several writers who call the borough home.
Richard Mazda, the Secret’s artistic director, believes festivals such as this are “vital.” He pointed out that it is very difficult to get big theater companies to produce short plays, particularly if the authors are unknown. “They deserve a platform,” he said.
He hopes relationships will be forged between his theater company and up-and-coming writers. And in a festival like this, “We get to see so many great directors.”
The plays featured in this year’s festival bear such titillating titles as “Dirty Laundry,” “Trump’s Big Announcement,” “Conversations with Body Language,” “Midnight Cowboy Radio” and “Sex in the Park.”
Curator Brian Leahy Doyle said he likes plays “that tell a story, that provide good opportunities for actors and directors, and that can entertain an audience.”
He pointed out that “the short play format is really tricky because a writer needs to create a time or place or situation and characters who inhabit that situation within a short period of time.”
The festival features a wide variety of genres: comedy, drama, farce, political satire, experimental work, even one-person shows from writers ranging in age from their teens into their seventies, according to Doyle.
Doyle’s personal preference is for comedies.
“But even if a play is a comedy, it should have a dramatic element, something that makes the audience care about the characters,” he said.
Festivals such as this can provide audiences with innovative evenings at the theater. Mazda also sees other advantages.
A short play might provide an actor with the first leading role of a burgeoning career, he explained. An actor just out of college might get a small part in a full-length play or a more important role in a short play that can really show off what he can do, he added.
Mazda is proud of his theater’s reputation as a “pretty liberal” company. For one thing, “We don’t censor,” he said. “There could be some pretty relevant adult material” among the plays on the stage of the Secret.
But, he is quick to point out, “We are mindful that we’re looking for quality rather than subject matter” when selecting plays for festivals such as this one. “We do challenging material.”
The festival is a friendly competition that allows audiences to vote for their favorite plays. Eventually, eight will move on to the final round. Awards will be presented at the closing event, which will include a free BBQ for festival participants as well as the audience in attendance that day.
The festival continues at The Secret Theatre (38-02 61 St., Woodside) through Aug. 19, with different programs in rotation.
Regular adult tickets are $23 in advance or $25 at the door. Tickets for students, seniors and children are $15.
For more information, visit secrettheatre.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.