“Kindness is not just ‘out.’ It should start with you,” said Nayelli Valencia Turrent, the director of adult services and cultural programs at the Queens Library.
In its third year, the library’s It’s Time for Kind campaign is focusing on the importance of being compassionate not only to one’s friends, family, neighbors and strangers, but also to oneself. The campaign, whose logo is a pair of hands forming a heart, recognizes shared humanity for oneself and others, a sentiment that is especially vital in 2020 as people around the world may be experiencing a more difficult time in the era of the pandemic, Turrent said.
“Usually when you are surrounded by people and family it’s easier to feel warm and good with yourself because you have your loved ones around. A lot of people are celebrating holidays by themselves this year,” she said on the goal of the library’s six-week initiative, which began on Thanksgiving and lasts throughout December. “Taking care of your body, taking care of your mind, taking care of yourself is the first step ... We all need to be kind to ourselves.”
The It’s Time for Kind campaign involves a multitude of programming, interactive exercises and activities to celebrate kindness during the holiday season, most of which are being conducted virtually for safety and accessibility purposes.
In prior years, each branch would display a “Kindness Wall,” where patrons were encouraged to share, via Post-it notes, how they spread kindness and recount stories of kindness they received. Because none of the branches are allowing customers inside their facilities except for to-go service, the Queens Library has created a “Kindness E-Wall” instead. Participants can post words or drawings to the library’s website as well as view other posts from other Queens library goers.
The virtual wall is not separated by branch like the physical ones had been in previous years, and includes different prompts each week so that participants can share numerous stories of kindness.
The only aspect of the campaign that has remained in-person is the distribution of To-Go Kits. While supplies last, participants can visit a branch offering to-go service and pick up a package containing winter gloves and a craftmaking kit with a QR code linked to an instructional YouTube video.
One must pass a kindness test in order to be eligible for a To-Go Kit, however. To claim a kit, flash the librarian your biggest smile, give a thumbs-up or share your kindness resolution for 2021.
The campaign is utilizing social media to conduct its Canned Food Challenge. With a goal of 500 cans, the library is asking the community to give back by donating to a nearby food pantry, drive or bank. To participate, take a picture or video of at least five cans of food that you plan to donate, post it to Facebook, Instagram or Twitter with the tags @QPLNYC and #QueensCan.
“What we’re trying to do here is create a chain of kindness,” Turrent said.
The Queens Library has been successfully streaming virtual programming since the early days of the pandemic, which it ramped up for the It’s Time for Kind campaign. The schedule features 44 different classes throughout the six weeks, which range from chair yoga sessions to musical performances to cooking classes and more. There’s even a beginner sewing class where viewers can learn to make their own face mask.
In the spirit of kindness and sharing with others, the Queens Library is using the virtual platform to highlight family-owned restaurants around the borough. The “Soul Food” series explores how food connects a community and what it means to be kind. Spotlighted restaurateurs include Jonathan Forgash of Queens Together, Beatrice Ajaero of Nneji in Astoria and Dudley Stewart of The Queensboro in Jackson Heights.
And in true library fashion, the campaign features several booklists for all ages that focus on the importance of kindness.
“Kindness is the overall theme of the holiday season,” Turrent said. “Be kind to your family, friend, neighbor, dog, yourself.”
For more information on It’s Time for Kind and how to participate, visit the library’s website, queenslibrary.org.
