Nineteenth-century poet Emily Dickinson once started a poem with the titular phrase, “There’s a certain Slant of light.” In the poem, she reflects on the oppressive feelings of winter, and the sadness it can bring with its darkness. At Mrs., the art gallery in Maspeth, Sarah Bedford is showing an exhibition that shares a title with the poem. The paintings are loosely inspired by Dickinson’s dark poetry brought about from feelings of isolation, along with a love of nature — things she and Bedford have in common.
Bedford grew up living on an isolated cattle ranch in Montana, and had quite an affinity for seeds and flowers in her youth. She spent her time working in her mother’s garden, and as a result, she has a lasting love for gardening and flower-arranging. Today, she lives and works in Brooklyn, and her art has been shown in numerous galleries and exhibitions.
“Emily Dickinson’s poetry has this beauty and darkness, and it shows how she grapples with the unknowns of the world and her life,” Bedford said. In her art, she does the same. She uses floral motifs, and they come across as a visible reminder of fragility and beauty. This exhibit is no exception — it grew from Bedford’s own darkness, and reflects upon it with elegance and a bit of hope.
A multitude of different flowers intuitively drawn from Bedford’s memory can be found in the paintings, which were created over five months and consist of mostly acrylic paint on canvas and linen.
“I wanted to create my own garden in an interior space,” she explained. “This just evolved into something totally unplanned. It’s been great to let loose and not overthink. It’s my own little garden — without the snakes or frogs.”
Within the darkness of the paintings, bits of vibrance can be spotted in shades of blue and yellow and green, subjecting us to sparks of hope. “What’s amazing about the natural world is that it keeps changing,” Bedford said. “Ecology and climate change are some of my big concerns. When looking back, it’s very hard to understand where we’re going from here, so that’s a darkness. But there’s also hope for the future.”
The paintings focus largely on dark-blooming night flowers, with darkness being a central theme of the exhibit.
“I grew up around cereus flowers. I was going to do the whole show based on that, but sometimes once you start painting, all these other shapes take over,” Bedford explained. As a result, the cereus flower inspiration that exists within the art is accompanied by other night-bloom-inspired florals, such as moon flowers, black poppies and snakehead lilies. “They’re all dark, underbelly flowers that people might not see. You would be hard-pressed to find any of these here in New York.”
While the painted florals are inspired by real flowers, they are not completely accurate recreations — Bedford used them as inspiration, formally and conceptually.
“It can be hard to know what you’re doing and why, and you just respond to things as you go,” she said. “Every action has a reaction, and that’s where I work. But then it’s up to you [the audience] to enjoy.” When discussing a painting called “Twilight Planetarium,” Bedford commented, “I started thinking about what would grow on Mars. I came up with these sort of celestial orbs and moons, and this one flower made the cut for living a new life somewhere.”
One of the central paintings of the exhibit is titled “The Seed.” It is the sole painting in the exhibit that depicts a flower outside of Bedford’s memory. It showcases Silene stenophylla, a plant regenerated by Russian scientists from tissue found in ancient ground squirrel burrows that were hidden in Siberian permafrost. The painting consists of the enclosed florals with hues of pale baby blue and white that emulate a chilling energy, whilst somehow radiating hope for the uncertainties of the future.
“A Certain Slant of Light” is showing at Mrs. through March 4. For more information, visit mrsgallery.com.
