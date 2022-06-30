Queens will celebrate Independence Day weekend with colorful, high-flying fireworks festivities that will fill the skies around Queens this Fourth of July.
The biggest, boldest and most famous is the annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks extravaganza at 8 p.m. on the East River.
This year will mark the 46th annual presentation. The show will be launched from barges on the East River.
Gantry Plaza State Park at Hunters Point is the one official viewing area in Queens. Entry there and at all official viewing sites is free. The Macy’s fireworks website, macys.com/social/fireworks, states that locations such as Hunter’s Point South Park and Roosevelt Island are not recommended as they have areas that either are inaccessible to the public or have obstructed views.
Attendees are asked not to bring lawn chairs, blankets, tents, coolers, umbrellas or large bags.
Official sites in Manhattan include East 42nd Street and the FDR Drive, with entry and a security checkpoint at First Avenue and East 42nd Street; East 34th Street and the FDR Drive with entry and a security checkpoint at First Avenue and East 34th Street; and East 23rd Street and the FDR Drive with entry and security check at East 23rd Street and First Avenue.
Official viewing sites in Brooklyn include Transmitter Park, Bushwick Inlet Park and Marsha P. Johnson State Park, all in the Greenpoint section.
As crowds begin to build some locations may be closed and spectators redirected to other open access points along the FDR Drive. The Macy’s fireworks website states that access points, viewing locations and transportation are subject to change.
For those who can’t attend in person, the fireworks will be shown live on NBC and streamed by Peacock.
Entertainment this year for the televised and streamed performances will include Macy’s house orchestra conducted by Ray Chew; the Young People’s Chorus of New York City; and the U.S. Army Field Band and Soldiers’ Chorus. All musical productions also will be broadcast live on 1010 WINS radio. Additional information can be found on the website.
There will be a warm-up at Citi Field on Friday, July 1, as the New York Mets will light up the skies above Citi Field following the game with the Texas Rangers. Ticket-holders will be treated to a patriotic-themed fireworks display presented by Goya Foods. Game time is 7:10 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at the Citi Field Box office and online at mlb.com/mets.
For those who can’t get to Citi Field, the city Parks Department will have its regular Coney Island Friday Night Fireworks from 9:45 to 10:45 p.m. on the beach and boardwalk between West 10th and West 12th streets. The show is free.
There also will be a free Monday night show on July 4 from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. Other dates throughout the summer are available online at nycgovparks.org/events/fireworks.
