When artist Kathy Goetemann’s exhibit opened at the Center at Maple Grove in Aug. 15, it was not the first time the Friends of Maple Grove had featured her work.
But this time she doesn’t have to share the spotlight.
“Years ago, there was a group show where people could submit their work,” said Goetemann, a Kew Gardens resident who lives near the center. “I had a couple of paintings there.”
Her show, including landscapes and seascapes, will be on display for the public through Sept. 28 at the Center at Maple Grove at 127-15 Kew Gardens Road.
A Meet the Artist reception will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17.
Goetemann, a native of Missouri, was a teacher in Los Angeles before moving to New York 22 years ago. She recently retired from her post with the city’s Department of Education as an English as a new language teacher.
“My mom encouraged me,” Goetemann said of her first interest in art. “She liked to draw and bought me an easel when I was probably about 10. And she put me in classes at art stores. She thought that I had some aptitude toward it so she kind of encouraged me. Then in high school I went to a class at Washington University in St. Louis that got me really interested in it. There was an art program for high school students.”
Goetemann works with acrylic paint on canvas. She works from photographs she has taken of places she has been, whether it be Big Sur in California or Sea Cliff out on Long Island.
“I like impressionistic works,” she said. “My favorite would be Monet. I have one painting in the exhibit from when I went to Monet’s gardens in France. I have a painting that is my interpretation of the ‘Water Lillies.’”
Helen Day, senior vice president for the Friends of Maple Grove, said it is not uncommon for them to approach artists from group exhibits for solo shows. Many, like Goettemann, are asked if they have enough work for a one-person exhibit.
“We talk to people after concerts and art exhibits at our wine and cheese parties,” Day said. “We ask, ‘Where are you from? What do you do? Are you an artist?’ If they’re artists we ask them to send samples of their work. It’s a prefect opportunity for someone like Kathy or others who can really show off their work in a nice gallery setting.” Those interested in purchasing her paintings can contact her vis her website, kathygoetemann.com.
The Center at Maple Grove is open Monday through Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., and is closed Sundays and on Labor Day. The building is handicapped accessible and admission and parking are free.
And how is Goetemann adjusting to newly found free time in retirement?
“I have more time to paint and take painting and drawing classes.”
