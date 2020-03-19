In keeping with the time-honored expression that has it that “the show must go on,” the intrepid folks at the Thalia Spanish Theatre in Sunnyside did their best to forge ahead with their latest dance spectacular, “Flamenco al Son Latino.”
The show was scheduled to open March 13 for a three-weekend run, and, in view of the ever-changing COVID-19 pandemic situation, the theater’s artistic director, Angel Gil Orrios, said, “We’ll do the first weekend and we’ll take it from there.”
In the end, it couldn’t go beyond that.
Like everyone else running a cultural institution, Gil Orrios looks forward to when his 74-seat venue, for decades a fixture in the borough, can reopen.
“Culture is food for thought,” he said last week, before it became clear the theater would have to close. “We must be healthy in mind and soul, too.”
It’s important, he said, for a panicky public to have a way of relieving their fears. “We’re trying to have people not be so worried all the time,” he said. “People need that kind of escape, some kind of relief.”
When the show will return is of course impossible to say. It features 10 numbers, each one being performed in two styles, one constant being flamenco.
Flamenco, the exact origins of which are unknown, is a dance based on folkloric music traditions of southern Spain. It is said to date as far back as 1774. Today, of course, it is popular the world over.
The show at the Thalia presents it in a new light, combining as it does the different rhythms of flamenco and various Latin American dances, and, according to Gil Orrios, depicting how each influenced the other.
“You can see flamenco tangos and Argentine tangos,” Gio Orrios said, all within a single number.
And then there’s one recognizable tune, “Guantanamera,” one of the best-known songs originating in Cuba and which refers to a young woman from Guantanamo. The number encompasses flamenco and the guajira, a Caribbean rhythm.
By presenting each song this way, the audience “can appreciate the differences in music, singing, and dancing,” Gil Orrios said.
The show features Danza Espana, under the artistic direction of Yloy Ybarra. It includes two guitarists, a percussionist, a singer — special guest star Chayito Champion — and five dancers, including another guest artist, Carmen Terife.
And, of course, audiences can be assured of lavish costumes, which have become customary in Thalia dance productions.
“We want to take people on a journey and go until the end,” Gil Orrios said.
The Thalia, founded in 1977, is the only bilingual Hispanic theater in the borough, designed to celebrate the diversity of Spanish and Latin American culture.
Orrios looks forward to when it can do so once again. “One has to take it one day at a time,” he said.
