These dishes won’t keep you in the kitchen all day

Christmastime is the season of giving, and what better gift is there to give than food? With these recipes, you can make it look like you spent more time in the kitchen than you did wrapping presents, but in reality these festive delicacies to delight friends and family take very little time.

Pavlova (Serves 8-10)

Ingredients:

• 4 large egg whites

• 1 cup of fine sugar

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• ½ tsp. cream of tartar

• 1 tsp. cornstarch

Instructions:

Preheat an oven to 350 degrees and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Using an electric mixer, whisk egg whites until soft peaks form, about five minutes, then add sugar in two installments, beating for 30 seconds at a time, then continue beating until glossy stiff peaks form, about two minutes. Add vanilla and beat for one more minute.

Use a rubber spatula to fold in cream of tartar and cornstarch.

Spread the mixture into an 8-9 inch circle, and make decorative peaks with the back of a spoon if desired. Make sure there’s a circle in the center.

Place into the oven, and as soon as you close the door reduce the heat to 200. Bake until the mixture is dry, about 90 minutes. Turn the oven off, but leave the pavlova in the oven to cool to prevent cracking.

Once cool, top with whipped cream and other toppings such as lemon curd, berries, chocolate chips and more. If you’re up for a challenge, try to design the pavlova so it looks like a Christmas wreath. Enjoy!

Beef Wellington (Serves 4)

Ingredients:

• 1 pound beef tenderloin fillet

• 1 pound shitake mushrooms

• 4 thin slices ham or prosciutto

• 2 tbsps. yellow mustard

• 7 oz. puff pastry

• 2 beaten egg yolks

• salt and pepper

• plastic wrap

Instructions:

Season the fillet with salt and pepper, and sear in an oiled pan on all sides until well-browned. This is your only chance to put some color on the fillet.

Once browned on all sides, take it out and immediately brush it with mustard.

Place mushrooms in a blender or food processor, and purée. Heat a dry pan and place mushroom purée in it and cook until the mushrooms have released all their moisture. Put mushrooms in a bowl and let cool.

Roll out a large piece of plastic wrap and lay out the ham slices so they overlap. Spread the mushroom mixture over the ham.

Place the beef fillet in the middle and use the plastic to roll the entire package into a tight barrel shape, and twist the ends of the wrap tightly to secure it. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400 degrees.

Lightly flour your counter and roll out puff pastry to a size slightly larger than your fillet roll. Unwrap the fillet from the plastic, and place in the middle of the pastry. Brush the edges of it with egg yolks.

Roll the fillet in the pastry, cutting off any excess. Brush the pastry with egg yolk and score the top with a sharp knife, being careful not to cut all the way through. If you’re up to it, try to score decorative designs into the pastry. Place in the oven for 25-35 minutes, depending on how well done you like your beef.

Allow to rest for 10 minutes before cutting into 1-inch thick slices. Enjoy!