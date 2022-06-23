Few television series have grabbed and held viewers the way “The Walking Dead” has since its debut on AMC in 2010.
And with the few survivors in the post-apocalyptic society now fighting zombies and each other in their final season, the Museum of the Moving Image will host a month-long celebration and examination of the phenomenon that was derived from Robert Kirkman’s comic book series and has spawned spinoffs, video games and more.
“Living With the Walking Dead” will be on exhibit at MoMI from June 25 through Jan. 1. It will include the show’s predecessors in literature and on screen, including Kirkman’s works, original costumes, props, concept art, storyboards, scripts and the makeup used to transform actors into zombies, or walkers, in TWD’s vernacular.
Barbara Miller, deputy director for curatorial affairs at MoMI, said they began talking about an exhibit with AMC about a year ago.“ It kind of started with connecting with AMC around the idea of acknowledging the legacy of the Walking Dead series as it was wrapping up its 11th season,” she said. “We were looking to add the contributions that the series made to the zombie canon.”
They also were looking for as broad a canvas as possible to compare and contrast the series with the rest of zombie lore on the large and small screen.
“And of course it all starts with Robert Kirkman’s comic book series,” Miller said. “AMC took the leap and adapted it to television. They developed a sense of the visual style that would appear on screen.”
Adjunct to all things zombie, MoMI will host a pair of related film festivals during the run.
“Films of the Dead: Romero & Company” will run from June 25 to July 30, and will host multiple showings of George Romero’s 1968 black-and-white horror classic “Night of the Living Dead”; plus other “Living Dead” movies either created by Romero or inspired by his work. They include “Return of the Living Dead” (1985), “Day of the Dead” (2004) and a few Japanese zombie films.
There are even two showings of “Shaun of the Dead,” (2004) a British tribute to and spoof of Romero’s original cult classic.
From Aug. 19 to Sept. 11, “White Zombie: Nightmares of Empire,” will feature 11 films beginning with Bela Lugosi’s 1932 classic “White Zombie,” which takes place in Haiti. It deals with the native practice of voodoo and established many of the features. The series examines the films through 1979 as reflecting Black anxieties through the lens of white colonialism and imperialism, and is guest-curated by Kelli Weston.
Miller said the two accompanying film festivals were right up MoMI’s alley.
“In terms of the screening series, it was just a natural for us,” she said. “We always try and do programming in 360 [degrees] with the things we are tackling in our galleries. The Romero series was a natural fit.”
The White Zombie series, she said, looks at hoe some aspects of Caribbean and African culture were seen and put on the screen by white eyes.
Information on “Living With the Walking Dead” and both film series and ticket sales for all three can be found online at movingimage.us.
Tickets for “Living with the Walking Dead” range from $14 to $20, and are discounted or free for MoMI members. Each ticket includes a timed entry to the exhibit and access to all museum galleries.
Tickets and schedules for “Films of the Dead: Romero & Co.” are $15 for adults, $11 for seniors and students and $9 for children 3 to 17. Tours of the Walking Dead exhibit can be added for $10.
Information the White Zombie tickets and schedules was not available.
Visitors are asked to check MoMI’s website for guidance as to required Covid-19 precautions such as mask regulations that will be in effect prior to arriving.
