Several families were disappointed last weekend as they arrived at Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans expecting popcorn and thrills at the UniverSoul Circus’ big top.
Instead of the wonderment of aerialists and the slapstick humor of clowns, those families found the circus was still setting up a tent on Sept. 11 for a performance that was canceled.
“I think that the storm messed up their permit to perform here,” said a park worker.
Daisy Bristal II, who bought five tickets for the Saturday show, was disheartened about the lack of notice for the cancellation.
“It’s a little upsetting,” said Bristal holding her son’s hand. “At least they are letting us come back next week ... as long as they are fixing the situation, it is fine, but an email would have been nice.”
Bristal’s mother, the elder Daisy Bristal, agreed.
“I brought my grandkids and we bought our tickets ahead of time,” said Bristal’s mother. “There should have been an email telling us that it’s not ready yet. At least give her money back or something. This is ridiculous.”
The debut for the circus at Roy Wilkins Park has been pushed a week, according to Karin Aaron, a spokeswoman for UniverSoul.
“The UniverSoul Circus staff and management extend our prayers and condolences to the residents of Queens and the Tri-State area for losses suffered because of recent storms and flooding caused by Hurricane Ida,” said the single-ring circus in a statement about the Sept. 1 natural disaster. “Due to these developments, UniverSoul Circus has changed its opening date of September 11, 2021 to a new date of September 18, 2021.”
A ticket booth operator said that audience members should email customerse rvices@universoulcircus.com for a new date.
“They have to call Ticketmaster,” said Aaron, as an alternative way for customers to get information about reimbursements. “Customers can also request a refund.”
Ticketmaster will also contact all UniverSoul Circus ticket purchasers to reschedule for a different show date and they can also go to universoulcircus.com for more information, according to Aaron.
There will be upcoming shows Sept. 18, Sept. 25, Oct. 2 and Oct. 9 at 12, 4 and 7:30 p.m. An Oct. 11 show will only have 12 and 4 p.m. time slots. Shows on Sept. 19, Sept. 26, Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 will have time slots for 12:30, 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. The Sept. 24, Oct. 1, Oct. 7 and Oct. 8 shows will only have a 7 p.m. time slot.
If any customer has trouble rescheduling or getting a refund, Aaron can be reached at 973-902-6351 or Karin@aaro nassoc.com or call Roy Wilkins Park at 718-276-8686 and request the box office, according to the spokeswoman.
Roy Wilkins Park is located between 177th Street and Baisley Boulevard and audience members 12 and up are expected to show proof of a Covid-19 vaccination.
