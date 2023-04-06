The Queens Underground International Black History Month Film Festival is back and it will be a red carpet affair, according to Adrienne Whaley, the executive director of the Queens Center of the Arts, the nonprofit arts group hosting the event April 14 and 15 from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Jamaica Performing Arts Center.
The festival will screen shorts, television episodes, music videos, movies, poetry videos and animation, according to Whaley.
“This year we have a celebrity actor coming from Detroit to be a guest at the film festival for both days,” Whaley told the Queens Chronicle.
Actor, director and producer Kaamel Diezel Hasaun has over 40 credits to his name and will serve as the festival’s ambassador and will be sitting in on the filmmakers’ panel on April 15 along with five other expected filmmakers.
The showcase of Black auteurs features people from all over the world.
“We have films from Italy, Ghana, Canada, Iran and of course people throughout the United States from nine states,” she said. “We have a documentary about Black cowboys, we have comedies and drama.”
Many of the music videos feature socially conscious hip-hop artists and the animated shows depict adult themes, said Whaley.
“One of the pilot episodes is for a period piece,” she added. “It takes place in the Edwardian era. This is the one from Canada!”
The film festival will be held at 153-10 Jamaica Ave. in Jamaica. People can get tickets at eventbrite.com.
“This is going to be a wonderful red carpet experience with movies, videos and episodes from all over the world featuring the past, present and future,” Whaley added about the 40 projects. “Many filmmakers, cast and crew will be in attendance. Expect to have a lot of fun, food and products from local vendors. This is a wonderful way to support independent artists.”
