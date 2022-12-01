George Frideric Handel was a Prussian-born, Italian-trained composer who aspired to introduce the classic operas, concertos and other music that he loved to England after moving to London in 1712.
On Dec. 10, the Queens College Choral Society will reintroduce Handel’s signature 1741 work, “Messiah,” at its 82nd annual Winter Concert at Colden Auditorium on the school’s campus. All are welcome.
James John, musical director for the QCCS and a professor of music at the college’s Aaron Copeland School of Music for 21 years, said the group has a long association with the piece.
“Every four years we do this at our winter concert,” John told the Chronicle. “This will be my fifth time conducting it at the college.”
The society first performed it the year of its founding in 1941. In the 1960s, John said, the Handel Society of America awarded the group a medal for its dedication to performances of the work.
The performance will include more than 120 singers, about 40 of whom are students at the school, with the rest from the community. All are required to audition. They will be accompanied by a professional 23-piece orchestra.
Four of the five planned solo performers are slated to be student singers.
The concert is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and is expected to last about two hours. There will be an intermission.
The piece, and its performance, are personal favorites of the director.
“It’s just one of the most uplifting, monumental works of all time,” John said. “That’s why people keep performing it.”
The performance will have Part I in its entirety, and Parts II and III with some cuts.
Almost everyone knows of the work, particularly the “Hallelujah” chorus.
“It’s familiar in terms of everybody knows it, which makes it somewhat easier,” John said. “However some of the music is quite challenging. There are some passages with very quick notes that have to be sung and practiced. It takes a lot of vocal technique and practice to make that happen.
“I think one of the brilliant aspects of Handel’s writing is that he wrote the work in a way that it can be done by amateur singers very successfully,” John added. “His chorus was probably a small group of professionals, but somewhere in his psyche he probably knew that it would be performed by all sorts of people from around the world. It’s the only piece of music from 250 years ago that’s had a continuous performance tradition. In other words, since Handel premiered the piece in 1742, there’s never been a year where it hasn’t been performed somewhere or other across the globe. That’s very rare.”
Rehearsals began back in August — both the winter and spring concerts require one rehearsal a week for 12 or 13 weeks for preparation.
Much of the work with the singers, John said, is with the complete chorus functioning as a unit.
“But we do often spend half of some rehearsals in sectionals,” the professor said. “I have assistant conductors. I might take the basses. Another will take the sopranos, some take the altos, some take the tenors ... We do sections frequently.”
Colden Auditorium is located at the northeast corner of the campus on Reeves Avenue near the corner of Kissena Boulevard and the Horace Harding Expressway.
Tickets are $20, or $5 with a valid Queens College student ID. They can be purchased at the box office or online at kupferbergcenter.org. The website also will list any masking requirements that might be in place; right now they are optional.
John relishes performing “Messiah.”
“We do it often, but every time we do, it’s just like something new,” he said.
And for those planning ahead, the spring concert, featuring Brahms’ “Requiem,” is set for 8 p.m. on May 13.
