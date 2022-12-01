They’re often overlooked. Their daily duties can go unnoticed. Some are viewed simply as conduits of knowledge who help people understand art, history and other subjects.
Finally, however, museum workers have their day in the sun.
The King Manor Museum in Jamaica is hosting “Museum Workers Create,” an exhibition highlighting the selected art of 13 professionals who work at well-known institutions throughout the tri-state area. Held in constitutional framer Rufus King’s former home (specifically, his bedroom and salon), the exhibit opened to the public on Nov. 11 and can be viewed until March 7, 2023.
“It’s an interesting mix of art and it’s great to see what museum workers have to offer,” says Hannah Winiker, a curatorial assistant at King Manor Museum who helped turn the idea of the exhibit into reality. Some of her own work is included.
Hanna Washburn, a curatorial administrative assistant at Storm King Art Center in New Windsor, NY, is featured as well. “It’s a really nice idea and extremely important to showcase the creativity of those behind the scenes,” she insists. “Any opportunity to show your work and also discover the work of other museum professionals is precious.”
The imagination and originality displayed at “Museum Workers Create” do not surprise either Winiker or Washburn. Both observe that many museum employees choose their careers because of their own inherent creativity. Furthermore, most of the items at the exhibit are inextricably tied to identity and personal experience.
Washburn has three sculptures showcased. To make them, she combined recycled fabric, clothing, furniture and other materials — some her own, others from family and friends. The results are strikingly unique, rooted in memory, childhood and domestic associations.
Danaleah Schoenfuss, program manager at SAORI Arts NYC in Manhattan, submitted handwoven fiber-art creations. The pieces are partly a reflection of her autism, which, according to her written artist’s statement, can make her feel “jittery.” Producing such work is a “tactile” process, helping her “expel excess energy.”
An intern at The Metropolitan Museum of Art, Noelle Barr has two paintings featured. As she writes in her statement, she is exploring her “multifaceted identity” as a “transracial adoptee” from China. Her art is influenced by “the intersection between imagined and experienced realities — from attempting to trace my origins to embracing the environments in which I have been immersed.”
Winiker’s contribution, a collection of collages, stems from her passion for historical fashion and interiors.
In addition to the materials mentioned, other media, including ceramics and photography, were used.
Some of the museum employees whose work is in the exhibit are professionally trained artists, such as Alex Roediger, a painter who is also the senior information coordinator at The Museum of Modern Art. Others are hobbyists who use art as a creative release.
And not all the participating museum workers have traditional curatorial or management positions. There are those with practical, logistics-based jobs: gallery assistant, visitor service representative, shipping assistant or caretaker.
No matter one’s title, museum work can spark artistic expression — it’s a case of museum as muse.
“Museums are vibrant communities that offer cultural richness,” Washburn explains enthusiastically. “It’s an environment where you are surrounded by amazing people who have so much to say when it comes to art and other topics. Not to mention the collections you see every day. The constant learning and exchange of ideas all feed into your artistic practice.”
To get even more meta, Winiker notes that “putting the exhibit together was itself a creative experience.”
