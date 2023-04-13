Since its founding in 1937, Queens College and its numerous institutions have received donations of art, artifacts and other objects of interest from alumni, philanthropists and cultural institutions.
By nature, the collections of the departments, library and various archives on campus have remained separate and distinct —until this past February, when the school’s Godwin-Ternbach Museum opened “The Gift: Queens College Collects,” an exhibit that runs through May 25.
The two-story exhibit takes items from six campus collections and puts them together for the first time, including art, apparel and antiquities from around the world, and dating back from pop-art masterpieces to Chinese artifacts from five millennia ago.
Louise Weinberg, co-director and chief curator at the Godwin-Ternbach, said the aim was to do something the museum, founded in 1981, had never done before —and to amaze students and other guests.
“It was inspired by some research I had done into all of the holdings of the college, which are kind of scattered about the campus and hidden in various collections,” Weinberg said. “Some of the items were really off-limits in storage. Others were in walls in offices or in public buildings.”
A number of dresses, gowns and tunics of various styles, vintages and countries of origin came from the Queens College Fashion and Textiles Collection. A Picasso pen-and-ink drawing and other materials were borrowed from the Art Department.
“We have a Picasso [in the museum’s collection] that isn’t on display,” Weinberg said. The Chinese art, pottery, stone, jade, wood and metalwork are part of the William Daghlian Collection, donated in 2012. The Louis Armstrong House Museum, run by the college, donated many of Satchmo’s beloved collages. Still more items came from the school’s library and, of course, from Godwin-Ternbach’s own collection.
And the wildly varied sources led to some interesting juxtapositions.
Andy Warhol’s 1964 lithograph “Flowers” is displayed behind a practically matching floral print Albert Capraro gown from 1975 similar in design to one he created for former first lady Betty Ford.
The Picasso and a nearby painting by Grant Wood adorn the wall above a series of display cases with rare or vintage books and other printed material.
On one’s left upon entering the gallery is a series of tunics inspired by classic Middle Eastern design that carry the names of Thea Porter and Oscar de la Renta — but which appear to be under the observation of a woman looking off a square of Coptic Egyptian textile from the fifth or sixth century.
Some of the pairings were immediately apparent, Weinberg said. Others came after discussions with Emily Ripley, curator of the textile collection. Others suggested themselves apparent when she began assessing items on the school’s other collections.
“I wanted it to be fun,” she said. ”I wanted it to be surprising. Our mission as a museum is always to engage our student population first, and then the rest of the community, New York City and then the world. To capture the imagination of our students, we want to be able to elicit wonder.”
Information on “The Gift,” future exhibits and the museums permanent collection is available online at gtmuseum.org. The museum is located on the campus at 65-30 Kissena Blvd. in Flushing. It is open Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All visitors must show proof of vaccination and ID upon entering campus.
One thing that amazed Weinberg was something she’d looked at a thousand times before and possibly not really seen.
“I borrowed four pieces from the Art Department on the first floor of Klapper Hall, three prints and a watercoler,” she said. “I’ve passed them many times on the way to meetings. I borrowed them for this exhibition and they look magnificent in our gallery. They’re very well-illuminated on the second floor. People are telling me, ‘You can’t give them back. They look fantastic up here!’”
They will be heading back.
“But a change of scenery can make things glow,” Weinberg said. “It gives them a new life.”
