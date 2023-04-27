Good God! A musical about teenagers played by actual teenagers!
That’s the latest offering from The Secret Theatre in Woodside, where its production of “High School Musical” is in session for three more performances.
This stage adaptation of the 2006 Disney Channel movie, which has been viewed by an estimated 225 million people worldwide, is part of what might best be termed a media franchise. Performed countless times in schools and professional theaters, it has spawned several film sequels, a popular TV series, books, comics and video games, and developed a devout cult following.
And the show’s popularity is understandable, dealing, as it does, with relationships among young people, and multiple issues involving first loves, friends and family. It provides a decent dose of good, old-fashioned entertainment.
The production at The Secret Theatre demonstrates the effectiveness of having age-appropriate performers. All too often, as in the case of multiple Broadway productions of “Grease,” another extremely popular musical which this one closely resembles, roles that should be played by youngsters are filled by much older actors.
Here, the faces are fresh, the energy limitless, and the enthusiasm unbridled.
The setting, for those yet to be indoctrinated, is East High School in Albuquerque, NM, back in session following winter break. The two central figures, resident jock Troy Bolton (Micah Murray) and the brainy new enrollee Gabriella Montez (Mia Jacquez), through various plot twists and turns, land the leading roles in the school’s upcoming musical, posing a threat to the status quo and opening the door for others to shine, as well.
The show’s plot is simple enough, but it manages to touch on many real-life dilemmas faced by young people: bullying, self-doubting, parent-child conflicts, dealing with boundaries and learning how to defy them, and the like.
Unsurprisingly, the show is filled with messages. Throughout, it remains consistently upbeat, abetted by a lively score (with no fewer than 13 songwriters making contributions!) and relatable characters with whom people of most ages can identify.
The Secret’s cast consists largely of 11- to 17-year-olds, the majority of them enrollees or alumni of The Secret Theatre Academy, the venue’s education component. Two of the exceptions are professional actors Chris Worley, who brings a sense of authority to the gym teacher/basketball coach, and Arianna Wellmoney, who tends to over-emote as drama teacher/play director Ms. Darbus.
Wellmoney is not the only one who is prone to exaggerated line deliveries, as this becomes an issue with several of the younger cast members, as well.
And, at times, words are spoken so rapidly that they are not as clear as they might be.
But thanks to director Timothy Haskell, the action moves nonstop, utilizing the uncomplicated setting and often striking lighting (both designed by Richard Mazda, who also serves as the show’s producer) to good effect. Actors not in a scene remain in view, making for a collegial atmosphere.
Sarah Massoudi’s choreography is simple but energetic. Under the baton of musical director Kaila Wooten, the musical accompaniment is crisp and lively.
But it’s the young cast that is the main attraction here. It would be unfair to single out anyone in the company, all of whom give the show everything they’ve got. And all the songs from the original TV movie are included, including “Get’cha Head in the Game,” “Start of Something New,” “What I’ve Been Looking For,” “Stick to the Status Quo,” “We’re All in This Together,” “When There Was Me and You,” “Bop to the Top,” and “I Can’t Take My Eyes Off of You.”
When Ms. Darbus tells one student, “There’s not a star in heaven you can’t reach,” you know she means it. And it’s clear these young performers believe it, too.
The show was reviewed via a video presentation of a dress rehearsal just prior to opening night. Remaining performances at The Secret Theatre, at 38-02 61 St., are on April 27, 28 and 29 at 7 p.m. (the final show is sold out). Tickets are $30; or $15 for seniors and children. For more, go online to secrettheatre.com and click on “shows.”
