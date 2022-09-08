A two-minute walk in Flushing from Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue to the Kingsland Homestead is akin to time travel. Commerce and bustle subside, replaced by an uncanny quiet. Fewer bus stops, more trees.
Most strikingly, tall apartment buildings suddenly give way to smaller, older houses, demonstrating that Queens, and its architecture, cannot be singularly defined.
It was fitting that architect Rafael Herrin-Ferri discussed his book “All the Queens Houses: An Architectural Portrait of New York’s Largest and Most Diverse Borough” at the Kingsland Homestead, an 18th-century farmhouse that is home to the Queens Historical Society and its museum, on Saturday, Aug. 27.
The 272-page book, which was published in October 2021 by Jovis Verlag, is a photographic survey of the unconventional and eye-catching houses of Queens. Like many books, it was born from a smaller project and the author’s insatiable curiosity.
After moving from Manhattan to Sunnyside in 2009, the Spanish-born Herrin-Ferri, who graduated from Cornell University with a bachelor of architecture degree in 1996, was immediately struck by some of the peculiar architecture in his new neighborhood.
He quickly learned that quirky houses could be found all over Queens. The author began casually taking photos of such homes as he came across them. By 2013, however, he started to take a more organized approach, going block by block throughout the entire 108-square-mile borough.
Without a car, he would usually hop on the subway with his folding bike to reach his destination. When in a neighborhood, he’d bike up and down the streets, trying to pinpoint the unique among the commonplace with his camera.
Technology helped immensely. Google Street View proved invaluable in locating desirable houses. The architect also used geographical-tracking computer programs to map out his journey.
Herrin-Ferri chose to focus on the “nontraditional, idiosyncratic, and authentic” architecture of Queens, almost all of which is in the form of low-rise housing: single-family homes, semidetached and converted two-family houses, row housing and duplexes. He was drawn to houses with bold colors, as well as those that “charmingly” violated architectural and aesthetic rules. Fronts of homes that “engaged the street” especially piqued his interest. Most houses he shot had been altered in the last two decades. At the talk, he noted two major recent trends in Queens: increases in both polychromatic brick and stucco.
After snapping thousands of photos, Herrin-Ferri finished surveying the borough in February 2020. He then selected about 230 of his best pictures for “All the Queens Houses.” Three-quarters of the book’s photos are accompanied by short descriptions that provide a fun, architectural evaluation. He consulted the city’s Department of City Planning and Department of Buildings websites, as well as ZoLa — NYC’s zoning and land-use map — to research the houses’ architectural histories. He even examined tax photos via the city’s Department of Finance.
The format is mostly one house per page, which was intentional. “When you open the book, the houses are paired together to create a somewhat cinematic shot, as if you are walking with me,” Herrin-Ferri said.
The homes range from brick row houses with unconventional colors in Jackson Heights to a minimalist, Mission-style two-family home in Elmhurst and what Herrin-Ferri calls the “Bi-lateral Banner House,” a converted two-family in North Corona with a distinctive “birdcage-like balcony.”
He was aware that some residents may view these homes as eyesores that ruin neighborhoods. In response to that concern, he shared a quote from Louis Comfort Tiffany, the famous decorative artist who had built a stained-glass factory in Corona: “Color is to the eye what music is to the ear.”
So, what does Herrin-Ferri think of the Kingsland Homestead? “I like the Dutch colonial gambrel front and the asymmetrical quarter-round attic window, along with that yellow color.”
