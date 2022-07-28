Irene Scheid recalls it vividly — potential donors had come to the Alley Pond Environmental Center, and Scheid decided to take them for a walk along some of the park’s nature trails.
“All of a sudden, a bald eagle swept down — they’re coming back here,” said Scheid, executive director of APEC.
“We got the grant.”
But APEC has lent itself to the amazing in the 50 years it has been teaching generations of people, particularly children.
It was formed in 1972, setting up in the park after nearly a decade of efforts to establish a nature center there. Its first and future permanent location fronting on Northern Boulevard first opened in 1976.
More recently, it has been in a temporary space in the park just off 76th Avenue in Glen Oaks while a new facility is being built for an opening next year.
But the surrounding trails, woods, fields and wetlands are the ideal setting, a selection of perfect outdoor classrooms to go with programs, classes and exhibits inside for everyone from toddlers on up.
Inside one gets an up-close look at snakes, turtles, birds, fish and even hissing cockroaches. Many of the animals are donated. Many are turned over by rehabilitators who rescued them. The few that were outright purchases are dictated by educational needs.
“We bought our tarantulas,” said Rosemarie Favuzza, director of Education at APEC.”We wanted to start a tarantula program for fourth-graders, so we bought tarantulas.”
“Our first doves were donated to us by a retiring magician,” said Scheid as volunteers Eden Torales and Gray Rohan handled some of the birds. Molly, a descendant who was hatched in the sanctuary, apparently has some magician-escape artist in her DNA, flying out of the volunteer’s hand and around the room before Favuzza gently picked her up again. Information on programs, including those with registration and fees, can be found at alleypond.org.
Favuzza first came to APEC years ago while on leave as a New York City teacher. She decided to stay. And many of their volunteers, like those on duty last week, are students, some coming from school or church groups looking for service projects.
The center on June 7 had its annual gala, held at Terrace on the Park, for the first time in two years — like everyone else, it had to deal with the fallout of Covid-19.
“It was important to have the gala this year, as this is our 50th anniversary,” Scheid said. “So we did what we had to.”
They also want to get back to their 2019 level of 84,000 annual visitors. Fewer school trips since 2020 are the main culprit.
Inside, the center was a beehive last Thursday. A number of student volunteers were tending to fish, turtles and snakes. Volunteer Taksh Pradhan was tending to Chilly, a chinchilla, while Chilly’s pen mate worked out on an exercise wheel.
And as for snakes ...
“This is Big Mama,” Scheid said as she and Favuzza held a female ball python to greet a visitor. Zelly, an inland bearded dragon, walked right up to the front glass of his terrarium looking for his close-up.
Volunteer Dylan Lai expertly took Big Mama and returned her to her enclosure, not at all squeamish about handling the constrictor.
“I’ve been coming here since I was 18 months old,” he said. Dylan and his brother once adopted a blind box turtle from APEC.
Scheid and Favuzza say there are some parents who had birthday parties at the center who are now booking them for their own children.
One of APEC’s most popular residents also was adopted recently. Millenium, an African spurred tortoise who was stolen back in July of 2017, now is with private owners as the move to the temporary building would not accommodate his needs.
To this day, Scheid denies that the majestic eagle whom she credits with helping secure the grant was on APEC’s payroll.
“If I could have arranged it, he would have gotten a nice fish,” she said.
