“That’s My Home,” the series of personal information and ephemera on the website of the Louis Armstrong House Museum, was formed out of inspiration and improvisation in the early days of the Covid-19 crisis in March 2020.
“It was the second week of the pandemic,” said Ricky Riccardi, the museum’s director of research collections. “It was just something to keep us busy,” something not hard with 60,000 items belonging to or connected with the jazz legend that had recently been digitized with the help of a $2.7 million grant from the Fund II Foundation in 2016. The museum and collection are administered by Queens College.
But people literally from around the world began logging in and clicking on the link, eagerly awaiting the next entry.
And in recent weeks, he realized that they were nearing 100 posts.
“On the back end of the site, it began saying 92 posts, 95, 96,” Riccardi told the Chronicle. “I realized we were getting close.”
The 100th post, which, like all the others in the series can be found online at louisarmstronghouse.org, focuses on Armstrong’s friendship with photographer and chronicler Jack Bradley.
“Now that we’re open again — we reopened in July — it is still a mainstay of our programming,” Riccardi said.
There is seemingly nothing from Armstrong’s home life, career or travels that has been left out.
“Traffic has been good,” Riccardi said. “We’ve cracked 140,000 visitors since we launched it. From around the world people are checking in to see what we’ve been posting. It has a worldwide following, I think, because Louis Armstrong has a worldwide following.
“Naturally most of our readers are from the United States. But other popular countries, I would say, are the United Kingdom, Italy, Brazil, Sweden, Japan — all along the map. All over the world.”
And, of course, for those wanting to see Satchmo’s home at 34-56 107 St. in Corona in person, the museum just asks that you buy tickets in advance on the website. Hours are Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Riccardi said there is enough in the collection to surprise even him.
“I’m always surprised,” Riccardi said. “That’s the fun of this job. We have such a monumental collection.”
An example he gave was a separate series last year, commemorating the 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s death in July 1971.
“I knew our archives were heavy, so I was originally thinking it would be a two-part series, maybe four parts,” he said. “It turned into a 17-part series. I kept digging into the archives, saying, ’I don’t remember this! I’ve never seen this letter before! I’ve never seen this coverage!’ And I’ve been working here since 2009.”
“You don’t have to buy a coffee table book. You don’t need to go to Queens College,” Riccardi said. “It’s all on the website.”
