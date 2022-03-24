Sometimes the most interesting things in your neighborhood can be hidden in plain sight.
Adrienne Onofri and the Queens Historical Society will be showing people some of those hidden gems in the coming weeks in a pair of neighborhood walking tours in Jackson Heights on April 3, and in Ridgewood on April 24. Both will run from 2 to 4 p.m.
Onofri is the perfect host, being not only a longtime travel writer but a licensed tour guide in New York City. She is the author of the book “Walking Queens.”
“I had written a book on Brooklyn and my editor thought there should be a similar book on Queens,” Onofri said in an interview last week. “I started out just doing this for friends. I think Queens is underappreciated, less well-known. You hear so much about the other boroughs.”
For those interested, she said the tour guide test was a rigorous 100-question exam when she took it about a decade ago.
“I love Jackson Heights first because I live here,” she said. “I think people hear about the restaurants, because this is the place to come if you want some interesting variety, the kinds of food you can’t get anywhere else. But people don’t necessarily know about Jackson Heights.” She noted it was started as a planned community.
“It’s not like you’re going to see buildings that are hundreds of years old; it was a 20th-century neighborhood,” Onofri said. “It’s not like it’s got architectural wonders or skyscrapers. But it was planned community. It was sort of a model, even a pioneer for urban planning. And you are still able to see that. It’s the vision that has more or less been maintained throughout the years.” She said a lot of the apartment buildings, for example, are unlike any others in the city.
“We also now have Open Streets, and Jackson Heights has the best in New York City, the gold standard. It’s given the neighborhood an additional park. It goes for 30 blocks. The neighborhood embraces it.”
Ridgewood, she said, also needs to be looked at from different angles.
“The interesting thing about Ridgewood is that it’s gotten to be a rather trendy or hipster neighborhood,” Onofri said. “But it’s also got a lot of history. The Onderdonk House, of course, is one of the oldest houses in the city.” It also has more than 20 recognized historic districts.
“There is some very distinct housing,” Onofri said. “There were different immigrant populations over the years. With some of them, you can still see their presence or what they left behind. It’s really kind of a mix of things.”
Onofri said the tours are either side of two hours and while people will be on their feet and walking, neither Jackson Heights nor Ridgewood is a difficult walk.
Both be held rain or shine unless the weather is particularly threatening. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers, and can be reserved online at queenshistoricalsociety.org.
