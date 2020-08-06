“Now look below you — the city of opportunity and greatness. New York — more than 800,000 buildings, millions of stories, bold and eloquent poems in concrete, glass and steel ... Look at this map, and you locate the human race ... By tomorrow, it will have changed ...”
Lowell Thomas’ voice had been a familiar presence on radio for more than three decades when he first described the Panorama of New York City that was a new and startling feature of the 1964-65 World’s Fair, situated in what now is the Queens Museum in Flushing Meadows Corona Park. Thomas (1892-1991) served as the narrator and tour guide for fair patrons taking a nine-minute ride around the Panorama on what looked like a small train track, but offered the view and feeling of a sightseeing helicopter some 20,000 feet over the five boroughs.
And as opposed to the $150 to $200 or more that a charter helicopter company would charge now, fairgoers paid only 10 cents.
Most traces of the World’s Fair were unceremoniously torn down and removed from Flushing Meadows. The helicopter “track” around the Panorama has been replaced by ramps and railings with decorative glass.
And while the museum remains temporarily closed because of the COVID-19 outbreak, with a link on its website, queensmuseum.org, Thomas’ original recording can bring someone who went on the ride 50 years ago back, or mesmerize those who wish that they had.
Thomas points out some of the more than 3,100 colored lights, blue or yellow ones for the 850 elementary, junior high and high schools for 1.1 million children; others for stations housing “the largest fire department in the world,” and NYPD precincts from which 12,000 dedicated police officers keep the city safe; and others for the 11 colleges and 200 libraries.
Windows in skyscrapers were made with phosphorescent paint allowing them to glow at night. Unobtrusive black lighting fixtures illuminated parks and trees.
He goes on to praise the city’s healthcare, social safety net and government.
The Panorama, inspired by Robert Moses, the man behind the fair, is made up of 273 4-by-10-foot panels, costing more than $672,000 in 1964, or about $5 million in 2020 dollars.
It was created by architectural model makers Raymond Lester and Associates, the group that updated the work in 1967, ’68 and ‘69, and in ’74.
In 1992 the firm was commissioned to update the model on a full scale using maps, aerial photographs and on-site visits. More than 60,000 new buildings had been put in place by the time the Queens Museum reopened in 1994 after a two-year renovation.
In 2017, the Panorama was adorned temporarily by projects proposed by world-famous architects that never came to pass in an exhibit titled “Never Built New York.”
To date the The Twin Towers have yet to be removed.
Both the 1964-65 and 1939-40 Queens World’s Fairs will be the subject of a Zoom presentation from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Aug. 10 sponsored by the Harrison, NY, Public Library.
“The World’s Fairs and the Queens Museum” will feature Amy Raffel, the Queens Museum’s Andrew W. Mellon Interpretation Research Fellow, offering viewers and participants an in-depth look at the history of the museum building, which originally was built to house the New York City Exhibit at the 19390-40 fair.
Those wishing to view the presentation can register to receive the Zoom link at queensmuseum.org/events/the-worlds-fairs-and-the-queens-museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.