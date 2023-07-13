Free concerts, fresh air and a celebration of diversity will find a home in Jackson Heights this summer.
The Jackson Heights Beautification Group’s Summer Sundays concert series has brought free shows to Travers Park since 2004, each one reflecting part of the neighborhood’s cultural makeup.
Summer Sundays Coordinator Joe Knipes said the series aims to feature musicians from Jackson Heights and Western Queens.
“If that’s not always possible, then we do go outside of the neighborhood, but always try to kind of represent the communities that are here,” he told the Chronicle in a phone interview. “There’s a big Colombian population, a big population from India, Bhutan and Nepal, and other countries from South America.”
The series kicked off on July 2 with the Jackson Heights Orchestra, as it has for the past few years.
On July 16, The Afro-Latineers will make their Summer Sundays debut, bringing Latin and jazz music with West African rhythms to Travers Park. Inspired by pioneers like Fela Kuti, Stevie Wonder and Cal Tjader, the band will play instruments such as electric guitar, electric bass, alto saxophone, trumpet and conga drums.
Established in 2012 by bandleader, manager and conga drum player Paul “Sabor” Rivera, their repertoire consists mostly of jazz covers arranged in a Latin style. While the band plays Afro-Latin jazz, the musicians come from diverse backgrounds, including Puerto Rican, African American, Japanese, Native American and Caucasian.
Rivera said those who attend the 6 p.m. show in the park, on 34th Avenue between 77th and 78th streets, can expect to see a “vibrant-looking” group of musicians in their signature red-orange T-shirts.
“We’re aiming for just very lively, energetic, upbeat music that will either make someone’s day better from how it started or will just win them over, gain some fans, or teach those that are not aware of the type of music we play,” he told the Chronicle over the phone.
Rivera is especially excited to give children the opportunity to hear instruments they may never have heard before, in addition to removing the paywall that is often attached to live music.
“I thought that drums are what every kid wants to play,” he said. “Lately, it’s been just their eyes on the trumpeter and the sax players.”
“We love to get people to dance ... but sometimes the audience just wants to sit down and watch it like a concert, the band is just so expressive,” he added. “And sometimes, people get up and dance. We just continue playing until they get tired or we get tired.”
While the current band members are different from the originals, Rivera is grateful for the several musicians he has worked with over the years, as well as their clients in communities all over NYC.
The concerts represent both the diversity of identity in Jackson Heights and a wide range of musical genres.
The series continues July 23 with Second Life Trio featuring Grammy Award-winning keyboardist Manuel Valera, followed by the East Indian Music Academy on Aug. 6, Bangla-rock group B.I.M. on Aug. 13 and Afro-Peruvian group Festejation on Aug. 20.
“It’s a very diverse neighborhood,” Knipes said. “[The series] was just kind of an outgrowth of the other things we do to give back to the neighborhood.”
The Jackson Heights Beautification Group is a nonprofit organization that aims to promote the area’s well-being through civic, environmental and arts programs.
“The different communities kind of come together to enjoy the music and be outdoors in the park together,” Knipes said. “There’s a lot of opportunities to just get to know your neighbors and get to experience the different cultures that exist here.”
Additional performers remain to be announced for July 30 and Aug. 27.
“It’s always a wide selection of artists and genres,” Knipes said.
For more information, visit jhbg.org.
