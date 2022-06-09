It could be very difficult for someone to look over the roster of free concerts offered this summer at Middle Village’s Juniper Valley Park and not find something to like.
The series is sponsored by the Queensborough Performing Arts Center and the office of Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth).
“We feel that summertime is synonymous with a good time,” said Susan Agin, executive and artistic director at QPAC. “We had a drive-in, open-air series last year. This year isn’t a drive-in, but we knew we wanted to continue the summer concert series.”
All concerts are Thursday evenings and start at 7 p.m.
“And no tickets necessary,” Agin said. “It’s open to the public.”
The first show, on June 16, is the Disney Singalong Tribute, featuring a band that performs in costume and covers all 82 years of Disney hits and suitable for children and families.
Strawberry Fields, a New York City band formed 32 years ago among veterans of the former “Beatlemania” Broadway show and touring companies, plays on June 23.
July 7 will feature the band Rubix Kube and its “The Eighties Strike Back” show of hits from that decade.
“Satisfaction: The International Rolling Stones Show” plays on July 14.
Agin said she plans to be at all four shows, and was hard-pressed to choose a favorite.
“Rubix Kube is fabulous,” she said. “They cover more than 100 tunes. If you liked the music in the 1980s ...”
She said the group Satisfaction has actually performed at QPAC’s theater in the past and can be counted on to draw a crowd.
“I love the Stones,” Agin said, adding that front man Chris LeGrand sings, talks, dances and moves like the iconic Rolling Stones lead singer.
“They’re the closest I think you can get to Mick Jagger,” she said. “And how often do you get a Disney singalong? I can just imagine the kids all singing ‘Let it Go.’
“And who doesn’t love the Beatles?”
Tony Garofalo, who formed Strawberry Fields in 1990, grew up in Hell’s Kitchen.
“We were all associated in some way with ‘Beatlemania’ or the touring companies,” Garofalo said of the Broadway musical that ran for more than 1,000 performances between May 1977 and October 1979.
Garofalo, who performs as John Lennon, said all are professional musicians who have either done Broadway or worked in studio with legendary singers and songwriters or both.
“Our bass player is a left-handed Paul,” he said. He said they perform in different costumes and even have authentic guitars, drums, speakers and other equipment manufactured by the same craftspeople who outfitted the Fab Four.
Garofalo said he formed the group from tristate area musicians so he could finally perform with the same group day-in and day-out, after several years of playing with different musicians every few nights. They played regular shows at BB King’s in Manhattan for 19 years.
