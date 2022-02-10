The Bayside Historical Society is back with its 21st annual Winter Art Show this month. For all of February, works from 39 North Queens artists submitted to the competition will be on display at Bay Terrace Shopping Center and online.
Encompassing an array of mediums, the contest splits work into different categories accordingly, such as painting (oil and acrylic), watercolor, mixed-media, drawing, photography and digital. In years past, it has included sculpture, too.
The team of judges is led by Neill Slaughter, a professor emeritus of fine arts at Long Island University, who has judged the BHS’s show for several years. He is accompanied by Long Island-based artist Robert Mehling.
Traditionally, BHS Executive Director Laura James said, the show has been held at the BHS’s own Castle at Fort Totten Park. When the pandemic forced the society to hold its show virtually last year, the BHS was unable to host it there, nor was it able to hold its usual opening reception. But two weeks into the 2021 show, Bay Terrace offered up the unoccupied storefront window at 212-59 26 Ave. as a place to display the work to the public in a Covid-friendly capacity. This year, the show is at Bay Terrace for the duration.
Among the most eye-catching of the pieces is Giovanni Geraldi’s “Our Milky Way Galaxy,” a mixed-media work that includes toy figures of astronauts, polar bears and much more. The work, which won the top slot in the mixed-media category, touches on a variety of socio-political ideas.
“This provocative mixed media piece, which includes 3-D objects, is thoughtfully constructed, paying attention to little details that only enhance its narrative,” Slaughter wrote in his review of the work.
But the show’s Bayside High School section takes the cake; though student work is not part of the judged competition, James said, this year, the judges are offering the young artists feedback on their work. Instead, Slaughter awarded some of those artists a new label: “Ones to Watch.”
“This show represents the students’ thoughts which go beyond their homework assignments and verbal explanations,” Bayside HS art teacher Kerri McKay DeJean said of her students’ work. “These are visual narratives that suggest that viewers take the time to understand the people and places that they have captured in their two-dimensional worlds.”
With their many mediums, bright colors and keen sense for all things Gen Z, the students’ works are a sight to behold. While Elena’s digital “New York City (Futuristic)” imagines a skyline that perhaps is not too far off, Ruier’s “Black Lives Matter” drawing is forthright in its argument that the fight for civil rights is far from over. Both students were deemed “Ones to Watch.”
To see the full list of winners and the judges’ feedback, for baysidehistorical.org/bhs-winter-art-show. The website also includes images of some of the works.
