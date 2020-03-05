What is part garage sale, part swap meet, good for the environment and completely and absolutely free?
On March 14, it will be a Stop ‘N’ Swap event at the Queens County Farm Museum, where people are invited to bring and drop off still-usable items and take what they want from what has been brought by other people.
And you don’t have to donate items to drop by and see if anyone else’s discards are just the clothing, books, toys or housewares you are looking for.
Christina Salvi, assistant director of Zero Waste Programs at GrowNYC, said the meets were founded in 2007 in an effort to keep perfectly good items out of the waste stream and landfills, that just took off.
“We did it a couple of times a year,” Salvi said. “Then in 2012 the city reached out to us and wanted us to expand the program to encourage recycling.”
With funding from the city, swaps are now held in each City Council district every year. All items are first-come, first-served.
GrowNYC does ask that people not bring furniture — “It has to be something that people can carry away,” Salvi said — old picture-tube TV sets, torn clothing or toys and games that are incomplete or missing pieces. Residents also are asked to limit themselves to six swaps per calendar year so that everyone gets a fair chance.
Swap Coordinators Cordelia Alquist and Anthony Kuo said they have a regular following, with up to 1,000 people showing up on a sunny summer day, and between 300 and 500 for indoor events.
“And it’s fun,” Alquist said. “People use it as social event.”
“Some people bring dates,” Kuo added.
All events go off rain or shine.
And what if you’re looking for something more exotic than a set of candlesticks, a crockpot or the boardgame “Stratego”?
You just might find it there.
“One time somebody brought a taxidermy cobra and mongoose,” Salvi said.
“And somebody took it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.