If reading more books is one of your New Year’s resolutions, start with the list of the most borrowed books of 2021 unveiled by the Queens Public Library last week.
Historical fiction frequented the top 10 list for adults with “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah at number one. The bestselling author’s book tells a tale of love and heroism during the Great Depression.
Next up was the first volume of former President Barack Obama’s presidential memoirs, “A Promised Land.” Some books on the most borrowed list have also landed on Obama’s own book recommendation lists, including “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett and “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson.
“The Vanishing Half” is about two identical twin sisters who run away from their segregated hometown in the Deep South.
Fourth most popular was “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, a science fiction book about a fantasy library with infinite books that tell different stories based on each different life choice presented.
The Queens Library released the top books for children, too. Seven out of the 10 are by author and cartoonist Dan Pilkey, and all but one are from his “Dog Man” series, a comedic graphic novel about a dog-headed cop protecting the city, with “Grime and Punishment” at number one.
Fifth on the list for kids is “Guts,” book three of the trilogy “Smile” by Raina Telgemeier, all based on real life. It is about tummy troubles that lead to conquering fears.
QPL’s top 10 list for young adults also saw its share of popular series. Number one was “The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes,” by New York Times bestselling author Leigh Bardugo, book 0 in her “The Hunger Games” series, released in 2020 as a spinoff and prequel to the eponymous first book and trilogy that made it to the big screens in 2012. “The Hunger Games” was also on the list.
Second on the young adults list is “The Book Thief,” the 2005 historical fiction work by Markus Zusak. It tells the story of a foster child who steals books from wherever she can, including Nazi book-burnings.
Next up for young adults was “The Cruel Prince,” the first book in “The Folk of the Air” series by Holly Black, following the journey of a mortal girl and a fairy prince.
For the first time, the Queens Public Library released the top 10 checkouts from its international collection. The list includes books in Chinese, Korean and Spanish, from historical fiction to romance. First is Qi Huangfu’s “The Royal Family of the Great Zhou Dynasty,” a popular historical fantasy about the Three Kingdoms Period and a main character who uses his strength to fight his destiny.
The list includes the Korean translation of “Pachinko,” set in 20th century Japan, written by Korean-American author Min Jin Lee, who was raised in Queens. The story follows four generations of a Korean family migrating to Japan.
“The people of Queens were so hard hit by the pandemic and Hurricane Ida, and much like the protagonists and figures featured in many of the books on our list, they persevered,” said Dennis Walcott, president and CEO of Queens Public Library, in a prepared statement.
“These books provided hope, humor, and joy at a time of tremendous uncertainty and challenge, and show how much people love great writing, and love a great story, no matter the language.”
Many libraries have closed again temporarily due to Covid. Visit connect.queenslibrary.org for updates and to see all of the “Most Popular of the Year” lists.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.