We are ready to kick 2021 to the curb and although traditional New Year’s events may still be up in the air and “Covid-permitting” — the caveat of the decade — it does not hurt to plan celebrations in advance.
If the iconic Times Square festivities are not for you this year, or end up canceled, there are plenty of other ways to ring in 2022 all weekend long across Queens.
Parties, galas and dinners will be taking place at Verdi’s in Whitestone, Vetro and Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, Villa Russo in Richmond Hill and Antun’s in Queens Village.
Party at Verdi’s from 7:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $150 a person with a cocktail hour, sit-down dinner and open bar.
Vetro will host a party for groups from 7:30 p.m. till 2 a.m. for $185 per person as well as dinner reservations from 4 to 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. till 1 a.m. for $90 a person.
Party like it is 1922 at the Roaring Russo’s bash for $250 with a cocktail hour, open bar, dancers and more.
Villa Russo will host two separate events for the whole family: one from 9 p.m. till 1 a.m. with a DJ, open bar, pasta, dessert and valet parking for $85 for adults and $42 for kids, and another, the Black and White Ball, from 8 p.m. till 1 a.m., which includes an 11-item cocktail hour, salad, pasta, an entree, a DJ, champagne toast, premium open bar and valet for $135 per adult and $65.50 per kid.
Antun’s will have an event for those over 21 from 9 p.m. till 3 a.m. featuring an international smorgasbord, themed cocktail stations, photo booths, hats, noisemakers and more for $160 per person. It will also have a pre-New Year’s Eve luncheon for seniors at noon.
Toast 2022 with festivities at bars and clubs throughout the borough. Austin Public in Forest Hills will have an NYE party with no cover charge, DJs, a complimentary midnight toast and party favors.
Nowadays in Ridgewood will host a nonstop party all weekend, running for at least 48 hours until Sunday with a packed lineup of DJs. The kitchen will be open select hours and breakfast will be offered with the sunrise. Tickets are sold in tiers by time and range from $20 to $60 and there is a two-ticket purchase maximum. The space offers a backyard, fire pits and heated yurts.
The Ridgewood art and performance space Knockdown Center will have a lineup of DJs for those 21 and up starting at 9 p.m. on NYE and tickets range from $99 to $145.
For some laughs to ring in the new year, the performing arts theater Q.E.D. in Astoria will have two comedy shows on New Year’s Eve with several comedians. The first is from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. and tickets are $25. The second starts at 10 p.m. and attendees will ring in the new year together with a champagne toast and a live stream of the ball drop for $30. After Dec. 25, tickets for both cost $5 more.
Keep the party going on New Year’s Day with an exclusive and formal daytime event at Kiss Nightclub in Richmond Hill from noon to 6 p.m. There will be a gourmet brunch menu, DJs, hookah and more. Tickets will be available as long as Kiss can ensure Covid protocols are maintained. Limited early bird tickets including food will be $50 and for premium food and drinks they cost $140. Text (516) 900-4490 for questions and information on bottle service.
Trade in your dancing shoes for running shoes to kick off a fitness-focused New Year’s resolution. On Dec. 31 at 6:30 p.m. a 5k run and walk at Queens Museum will travel through Flushing Meadows Corona Park. It costs $35 in advance or $40 on race day. Proceeds will go to the Never Stop Running Foundation. Runners will receive a T-shirt and need a headlamp to run.
On New Year’s Day, the Sri Chinmoy scenic half marathon will also run through FMCP passing by the Unisphere, the Queens Zoo and more, followed by a pancake breakfast. All finishers get a medal and shirt.
Hike the Overlook in Forest Park on New Year’s Day. Dress warm, wear hiking shoes and get a tour from an Urban Park Ranger.
Check each venue’s website, social media and Eventbrite for details, contact information, tickets and Covid updates. Cheers!
